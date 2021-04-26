Data Science Platform Market see huge Growth by 2027 | ALTERYX, INC., Cloudera, Google, IBM Corporation and RapidMiner, Inc. Data Science Platform Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Solutions, Services); End-user (BFSI, Telecommunication, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Energy, Others) and Geography

Data science platform is a software platform is used for integrating and exploring data from various sources. Various organizations are using data science platform to make informed decisions and getting a deeper insight of consumer behavior. Several big market players like Microsoft, and IBM are working rigorously on improving the data science platforms.

Increasing focus towards making informed decisions and getting insights to drive the business, and data governance are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of this market, whereas, high initial investments and data privacy and security concerns might hinder the growth of this market.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

ALTERYX, INC.

Cloudera

Datarobot

Domino Data Lab, Inc.

Google

IBM Corporation

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

RapidMiner, Inc.

industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Data Science Platform market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Data Science Platform market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Data Science Platform industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Data Science Platform market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Data Science Platform market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Data Science Platform Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

