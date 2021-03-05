Data Science Platform Market Latest Advancements and Demand 2021 to 2026

The Global Data Science Platform Market Research Report 2021-2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global data science platform market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 31.05 billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 230.80 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 39.7 % during the forecast period, 2020-2025

Top Companies in the Global Data Science Platform Market are Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Dataiku SAS, RapidMiner, Inc, Wolfram Research, SAS Institute, Inc., H2O.ai, TIBCO Software Inc., Domino Data Lab, Inc., Anaconda Inc, Alteryx Inc., Teradata Corporation, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., KNIME.com AG, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt Ltdand Other

Industry News and Updates:

– In June 2020 – IBM Corporation announced the general availability of its IBM Cloud Pak for Data V3.0 platform. The platform has grown exponentially from being a collection of IBM data services to a robust end-to-end data and AI solution. It provides a cohesive ecosystem to accelerate data estate modernization and drives AI adoption.

– In February 2020 – Oracle announced the launch of the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science Service, a native service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) that is designed to let teams of data scientists collaborate on the development, deployment, and maintenance of machine learning models. As Oracle grows the footprint of its “second generation” cloud, the new service aims to leapfrog the services other public cloud vendors offer for data scientists and the problems that come with typical data scientist workflows.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Sector to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

– Health care is a segment where individual pieces of data provide life-or-death importance, and many organizations fail to aggregate data adequately to gain insights into broader care processes. Drawing conclusions and making decisions based on data and efficiently using medical knowledge to improve safety and quality is impossible without a comprehensive data science strategy.

– The data science platform provides various medical research communities that can broadly share, integrate, and analyze historical, patient-level data from academic and industry phase III clinical trials. Such a rich data set is a part of data science and undoubtedly will help the pharmaceutical research and development segment.

– Further, players are offering new platforms that are cloud-agnostic and can be deployed as a single-tenant Platform on AWS, GCP, Azure, or Private Cloud. In June 2020, Aigenpulse introduced a new data intelligence platform designed to expedite drug discovery and development. Aigenpulse platform harnesses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to deliver advanced analytics to underpin scientific decision making.

– Also, scientists can process hundreds of datasets simultaneously and at scale, making them free for higher-value tasks. The platform easily integrates with ELNs and LIMSs, in-house data lakes for sample/experiment meta-data, and public data sources, such as TRON, TCGA, and GTeX.

– Further, despite vast amounts of health data at hand, diagnostic failure rates are still relatively high. Employing this health data to the data science platform will increase the accuracy and efficiency of diagnostics. These advantages are achieved by using powerful machine learning algorithms to extract and analyze the biological samples from over 1,000 patients.

North America to Hold Maximum Market Share

– North America is expected to hold the largest share of the data science platform market, due to large enterprises, technical experts, and growing demand for data science platform in this region. With about 1.2 billion clinical documents being produced in the United States annually, healthcare practitioners and doctors have a significant amount of data to base their research upon. Moreover, vast volumes of health-related information are made accessible through the widespread adoption of wearable tech in the region, thus offering new opportunities for the region’s better, more informed healthcare system.

– Further, the presence of many capital-intensive industries across this region proves to be beneficial for the growth of the data science platform. With the growing awareness of the benefits of these platforms, enterprises continue to integrate it into their existing operating system to gain a competitive advantage in the region’s marketplace.

