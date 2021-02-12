Data Science Platform Market 2021 Competitive Analysis- Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cloudera

Global Data Science Platform Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Data Science Platform market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Data Science Platform market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The global data science platform market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 31.05 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 230.80 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 39.7 % during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

The Global Data Science Platform market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cloudera, Inc., Dataiku SAS, RapidMiner, Inc, Wolfram Research, SAS Institute, Inc., H2O.ai, TIBCO Software Inc., Domino Data Lab, Inc., Anaconda Inc, Alteryx Inc., Teradata Corporation, WNS Global Services Pvt. Ltd., KNIME.com AG, BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions Pvt Ltd among others.

Key Developments:

– In June 2020 – IBM Corporation announced the general availability of its IBM Cloud Pak for Data V3.0 platform. The platform has grown exponentially from being a collection of IBM data services to a robust end-to-end data and AI solution. It provides a cohesive ecosystem to accelerate data estate modernization and drives AI adoption.

– In February 2020 – Oracle announced the launch of the new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Data Science Service, a native service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) that is designed to let teams of data scientists collaborate on the development, deployment, and maintenance of machine learning models. As Oracle grows the footprint of its “second generation” cloud, the new service aims to leapfrog the services other public cloud vendors offer for data scientists and the problems that come with typical data scientist workflows.

Scope of the Report:

The data science platform comprises the software hub around which all the types of data science work takes place, including integrating and exploring data from various sources, coding, and building models. It also leverages the data, deploys models into production, and serves up results through model-powered applications or reports. It allows data scientists within a single environment to discover actionable insights from data, plan a strategy, and in communicating the collected ideas throughout an enterprise.

– IT managers who support a large team of data scientists in an enterprise setting are tasked with data governance and providing the infrastructure and tools that data scientists need. The proliferation of data science tools and applications available provides opportunities along with challenges.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Sector to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

– Health care is a segment where individual pieces of data provide life-or-death importance, and many organizations fail to aggregate data adequately to gain insights into broader care processes. Drawing conclusions and making decisions based on data and efficiently using medical knowledge to improve safety and quality is impossible without a comprehensive data science strategy.

– The data science platform provides various medical research communities that can broadly share, integrate, and analyze historical, patient-level data from academic and industry phase III clinical trials. Such a rich data set is a part of data science and undoubtedly will help the pharmaceutical research and development segment.

– Further, players are offering new platforms that are cloud-agnostic and can be deployed as a single-tenant Platform on AWS, GCP, Azure, or Private Cloud. In June 2020, Aigenpulse introduced a new data intelligence platform designed to expedite drug discovery and development. Aigenpulse platform harnesses the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to deliver advanced analytics to underpin scientific decision making.

