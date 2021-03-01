The report titled “Data Resiliency Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Data Resiliency Market is expected to register a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Get a sample copy:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593524/data-resiliency-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?mode=130

Top Companies in the Global Data Resiliency Market: – Acronis International GmbH, Asigra Inc., Carbonite Inc. (OpenText Corporation), CenturyLink Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC, VMware Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.), Micro Focus International plc

Industry News and Developments:

– Jun 2020 – Commvault, a prominent global enterprise software provider in the management of data across the cloud and on-premise environments, announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Microsoft that will integrate the go-to-market, engineering and sales of the company’s Metallic Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection portfolio with Microsoft Azure, primarily delivering scale and trusted security with simple SaaS management.

– Jun 2020 – Acronis, a player in the cyber protection domain, announced the signing of a multiyear partnership with ACE Pacific Group, which is one of the APAC region’s cybersecurity distributors. The partnership will primarily enable the full access to Acronis’ cyber protection solutions across the ACE Pacific Group’s wide distribution channels.

Market Overview:

– The previous year has seen a rapid increase in the number of cyberattacks. This has forced companies to adopt security-first thinking. The service providers are now putting much more effort in order to secure the service infrastructure of their clients. The solutions are not only about having a security solution in place but also the ability to defend and recover fast against any type of attack.

– Enterprises and government organizations across the globe are moving from test environments to placing more of their work-critical workloads and compute instances into the cloud. Further, owing to the rapidly increasing adoption of IoT, cloud, and big data analytics across multiple organizations as a major part of their digital transformation strategy, the burden on the data centers is also increasing leading to the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The financial industry has been one of the critical sectors that suffer several data breaches and cyber-attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves and the financial information that is at stake.

– Data breaches lead to an exponential rise in costs and loss of valuable customer information. According to the data breach investigations report, 2019, released by Verizon, 88 percent of all cyber incidents in the financial services and insurance sector were done with financial motivation. Cyber attackers in pursuit of the easiest path possible to financial gain attack the financial services industry.

– With an aim to secure their IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data, and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent these attacks and recover faster. Additionally, with greater customer expectation, growing technological capabilities, and regulatory requirements, banking institutions are pushed to adopt a proactive approach to security.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– The North American region has been a primary hub for all the major organizations across the globe. The expansion of the multiple industries and the rapid growth of connected devices is driving the demand for resiliency solutions in the region.

– The rising risks of such attacks that can impact the market vary from individuals to corporates to the governments. Thus, securing crucial data has become very crucial in the region. According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers, the United States economy loses approximately USD 57 billion to USD 109 billion per year to harmful cyber activity.

– Recently in October 2019, the three healthcare providers operated by DCH Health Systems in the country were attacked by ransomware strain known as Ryuk. All these healthcare centers have implemented emergency procedures to ensure the safety of their patients, and the company is working on the attack diagnosis. Such cyber-attacks are expected to increase in the country across the domains, which may fuel the demand for resiliency solutions in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Data Resiliency market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Data Resiliency Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Browse Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593524/data-resiliency-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?mode=130

Following are major Table of Content of Data Resiliency Industry:

Data Resiliency Market Sales Overview.

Data Resiliency Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

Data Resiliency Market Sales Analysis by Region.

Data Resiliency Market Sales Analysis by Type.

Data Resiliency Market Analysis by Application.

Data Resiliency Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Data Resiliency market size based on value and volume

The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Data Resiliency market size based on value and volume Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Data Resiliency market

This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Data Resiliency market Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Data Resiliency market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

Customization of the Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com