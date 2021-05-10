Data Quality Tools Market 2021 Comprehensive Insights – IBM Corporation, Informatica LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Talend Inc.

The Data Quality Tools Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The data quality tools market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Data Quality Tools Market are IBM Corporation, Informatica LLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Talend Inc., Experian PLC, Information Builders Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Syncsort Inc., Ataccama Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Data management in the healthcare sector is a complex process. It is composed of several key ingredients: data governance, data integration, data enrichment, data storage, and data analysis. While data processing systems are becoming critical components of operational decision making and individualized treatment processes, poor data quality and management is becoming a primary interference of operational success and is causing significant strain on such methods.

– The most commercial data collection tools in the healthcare industry are enterprise data warehouses (EDWs). They are designed to cluster data from multiple sources into a single, unified, and integrated data repository. The data is embedded within the EDW, so users can analyze the previously fixed data and get more ROI from existing source systems. Moreover, hospitals and care providers are adopting big data analytics and population health management technologies to meet the new healthcare standards’ requirements, with the growing demands and expectations of patients.

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

