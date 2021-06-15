Data Protection-as-a-Service Market Report 2021, Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis By Top Key Players - Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com), Asigra Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. etc.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Data Protection-as-a-Service Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global data protection-as-a-service market grew at a CAGR of around 27% during 2015-2020.

Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) is a cloud-assisted or web-based solution used to secure networks and protect data assets. It is generally deployed with public, private, and hybrid cloud systems and offers various services, such as Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DraaS) and Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS). These systems use various virtualization tools, including virtual private network (VPN), firewalls, and hypervisors, to remotely monitor and control the physical network of the organizations. DPaaS also facilitate long-term retention of archival data and quick recovery of the data-in-transit and data-at-rest.

Market Trends

The increasing virtualization of information technology (IT) infrastructures, along with the widespread adoption of cloud computing and software-defined data centers, is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, numerous cloud service providers are extensively using DPaaS for providing advanced data and network security for organizations. Additionally, the rising incidences of data thefts and cybercrimes are augmenting the need for safe and effective solutions for data backups and archives, thereby propelling the market for DPaaS. Moreover, the growing integration of connected devices with the Internet-of-things (IoT) and VPN has enabled the devices to encrypt, store, and secure large volumes of data generated by individuals and organizations.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com), Asigra Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Quest Software Inc. and Veritas Technologies LLC.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Data Protection-as-a-Service Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Service Type, Deployment Type, Organization Size, End User and Region.

Breakup by Service Type:

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Private Clod

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

IT and Telecom

Defense

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

