Data Protection as a Service Market Analysis and Business Opportunities Outlook 2026 | IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Inc.

The Data Protection as a Service Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Data Protection as a Service market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Data Protection as a Service market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Data Protection as a Service market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Data Protection as a Service industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Data Protection-as-a-Service market was valued at USD 7.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.96 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Protection as a Service Market: IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Inc., Cisco Inc., Oracle Corporation, VMware Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC, Asigra Inc., Quantum Corporation, Quest Software Inc., NxtGen Datacenter & Cloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, and others.

Key Market Trends

Hybrid Cloud is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– While public cloud services have long promised organizations a massive range of benefits, fears around data protection, security, and compliance have always held some firms back. A recent report commissioned by HPE found that these three issues were the most significant factors when workloads were considered unsuitable for the public cloud. With the growth of hybrid cloud, the landscape is changing, as hybrid cloud offers organizations the best of the on-premise, private, and public cloud worlds.

– There is a significant growth in the number of organizations opting for vendors-agnostic models that help them spread out the risks of data breaches and security lapses. The hybrid cloud is at the center of this evolution. While approaches like that may increase the complexity of the protection of the data, but at the same time, it makes information security even more useful.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The North American market is expected to dominate the Data Protection as a Service Market due to high awareness and the high demand for the implementation. Moreover, major players who offer Data Protection as a Service are headquartered in the United States which includes companies such as IBM, Cisco, and Amazon Web Services. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the number of U.S. residents affected by health data breaches increased from 17.4 million to 40 million from the year 2014 to 2019.

– With the increasing number of SMEs, the data center market in the region has witnessed a healthy growth. Further, due to exponential growth in data generation volume, a shift of data has been observed, from private servers to cloud networks. This trend entails resilient and reliable backup, and recovery solutions, as disruption of services is resulting in enormous losses for the service providers.

Recent developments in the market are –

– April 2020 – Hitachi Vantara released the Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) E990. This is the provider’s new storage platform for midsize enterprise customers. The E990s low latency supercharge business applications, and data deduplication ensures storage cost reductions. In 2019, Hitachi Vantara also introduced Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) as well as expanded capabilities for Storage as a Service (STaaS). The as-a-service offerings are pre-engineered and provided as fully managed services to deliver rapid deployment, transparent consumption-based pricing, and guaranteed service levels.

– December 2019 – The Auwau Cloutility software platform can now be integrated with both IBM Spectrum Protect and IBM Spectrum Protect Plus to provide data protection as a service. It can protect the data in their enterprise and provide data protection to enterprises around the world. Cloutility can transform your IT infrastructure into a utility-based consumption model that automates the business processes used for data protection, including everything from system setup to automatic billing.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Data Protection as a Service Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

