Data Protection as a Service Market 2021 Latest Trends with Leading Players – Acronis, Amazon, Commvault, Carbonite, EMC, Hewlett Packard, IBM, McAfee, Quantum, VMware

The research report titled, ‘Data Protection as a Service’ has adopted a systematic way to evaluate the dynamics of the overall market. It gives a definite study comprising a top to bottom research on the market’s growth drivers, challenges, threats, and potential lucrative opportunities, with a key focus on global. In a chapter-wise format, the report assesses the demand and supply trends witnessed in the overall market, complete with important insights and graphical representation. An in-depth investment feasibility analysis and market attractiveness analysis is provided in the report, which makes it a miscellaneous document for players operating in the worldwide market.

With the increasing size and scope of privacy breaches, there is a shift towards broadening enforcement powers and sanctions for data protection. With the implementation of data protection law, improvements in penalties as stipulated in the EU General Data Protection Regulation, will be implemented in a country such as Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong (China). This factor is subsequently anticipated to encourage the data protection as a service market growth during the forecast period.

The global data protection as a service market accounted to US$ 9.55 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 94.3 Bn by 2027.

The organizations require to operate and manage the data effectively. Therefore, organizations are enhancing their hosted services for improved benefits such as efficient management, higher scalability, and recovery options. With continuous evolution, organizations are adopting cloud-based data protection services to manage and recover the data as needed. This is expected to provide huge opportunities to the companies providing this systems and thus, positively impacting the data protection as a service market.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Protection as a Service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Protection as a Service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Protection as a Service market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Acronis International GmbH

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Commvault

Carbonite, Inc

EMC Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Quantum Corporation

VMware, Inc.

The “Global Data Protection as a Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Protection as a Service market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Data Protection as a Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Protection as a Service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Protection as a Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Protection as a Service Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Protection as a Service market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Protection as a Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

