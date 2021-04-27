Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Technology Development , Regional Analysis, Growth Rate & Forecast 2020-2027

Data protection as a service is web delivered or cloud based service which is used to protect data assets residing on the cloud. Organizations are generally using this service to build better security and enhance network security for effective data management on the cloud. DpaaS is multi tenant model which allows management of various services via a single portal.

The report also ensures an objective analysis of the market by enabling a comprehensive view of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market and its associated components and by engaging a set of standards. Factors such as economic growth, supply chains government expenditure, and distribution channels are scrutinized in order to relay precise information. By Using bottom-up and top-down approaches, market-size validation, and estimation has been performed to collect data from the supply side. Also, analysis of the data has been conducted by using a precise research framework, which suited to the specific market. This framework works like research standard, providing tools to create market reports.

The rise in data loss concerns is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market growth. Also, increase in need for backups, archives, and governance, risk & compliance will significantly drive the market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud- based disaster recovery and backup for virtual machines and integration of recovery & backup service providers are increased significantly which are expected to propel the global data protection as a service (DpaaS) ,market growth during this forecast period. In addition to that, enterprises require these systems to manage and operate the data effectively. Thereby, enterprises are enhancing their hosted services for improved benefits like higher scalability, efficient management, and recovery options. With this continuous evolution, enterprises are adopting cloud-based data protection systems to manage and recover the data as needed. This is expected to fuel the market growth in near future.

Market Restraints

There are some restarting factors including third party dependence, and lack of failsafe feature which are expected to hinder the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market growth during this forecast timeline. Also, high costs and complexities in cloud deployment will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, Acronis International GmbH, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Commvault, EMC Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Quantum Corporation,and VMware, Inc

Market Taxonomy

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Service Type

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

By End User

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

