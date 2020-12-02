Data Loss Prevention Market Is Booming Worldwide Latest Report | Latest Report with Analysis, Future Prospect, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast By 2027

The emergence of DLP technology provides both information technology and security staff a complete 360 degree perspective of a specific location, circulation and utilization of information across the company. For those concerned about lost revenues, fines, lost revenues etc. pertaining to data breaches, DLP puts all the opportunities of theft to rest. Enterprises concerned about their next audit and intend to maintain data compliance with complicated regulation trust DLP technology. The technology is boon for those trying to safeguard their proprietary data against security breaches caused by enhanced staff mobility and advent of innovative channels. Success of sensitive data protection in cloud and virtual models has created new opportunities for data loss prevention technology.

The technology recognizes sensitive information and automates encryption, when in use, rest or motion, thus preventing its circulation to third-party facilities or organizational structures. On the basis of geography, North America is likely to grow in terms of Data Loss Prevention market size, while markets such as LAMEA and APAC are anticipated to observe a rise in market propulsion with highest CAGRs during 2014-2020.

Data loss prevention (or DLP) refers to the strategy that ensures end-users do not exchange or send critical data outside their corporate plexus. Term DLP, is also used to illustrate software products that empowers network administrators to put a check on what sensitive data end-users can exchange or transfer. These software products apply business precept to categorize and safeguard confidential and sensitive data so that unaccredited end-users cannot share information as such revelation could put a company at risk.

Growing compliance and regulatory demands worldwide are the major components driving the market expansion of DLP market. Regulatory pressure from SOX (or Sabanese Oxley Act), HIPPA (also popular as Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act) etc. has increased and resulted in the rising demand for DLP services among SMBs (or Small and Medium Business) and major brands.

The data loss prevention market by type stays promising as endpoint security market service providers are highly determined to curb information technology security risks, increasing BYOD trends among enterprises and rise in the frequency of internal data theft.

Besides this, growing internet penetration rate and high dependency on the communication channel has attracted the attention of many hackers. Therefore, surge in data breach cases and need to remit these risks have contributed to the significant growth of the market over the coming years. Corporate race for meeting compliance as well as regulatory mandate too have contributed to the data loss prevention market growth. Demand shift towards personal and public cloud, are also boosting up the requirement for DLP technology. The prominent players in the domain includes Digital Guardian, Zecurion, CA Technologies, Symantec and more. Major market players are expected to develop highly advanced and user friendly solutions to empower companies with required tools to curb data-thefts and thereby, build significant industry traction during the forecast period 2014-2020.

Key Benefits:

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the present and new industrial trends with a special focus on the global DLP market.

An extensive evaluation has been conducted, by research analysts to outline the market estimations and major segments for the forecast period 2014-2020

DLP market status and business performance in regions such as LAMEA, North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

This study further accesses both competitive landscape and value, to help readers understand the business performance across geographies.

This research entails an extensive, qualitative analysis of the data loss prevention market conditions and estimations for the forecast period 2014-2020, which aids in identifying new opportunities.

Comprehensive evaluation of factors that drive and hinder the growth of the data loss prevention market worldwide is thoroughly studied.

The projections in the market research report is made by examining the current trends and eyeing future market potential for the forecast period 2014-2020.

Data Loss Prevention Market Key Segments

By Type

Data Center DLP

Endpoint DLP

Network DLP

By Application

Cloud Storage

Encryption

Policy, Standards and Procedures

Web and Email Protection

Others

By Deployment

On Premise

Cloud Data Loss Protection

By Services

MSS (Managed Security Services)

Training and Education

Consulting

System Integration and Installation

Threat and Risk Assessment

By Size

Large Enterprises

SMBs (or Small and Medium Business)

By Industry

Defense & Intelligence

Public Utilities & Government Bodies

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Others

