Data Loss Prevention Market 2021 Unbelievable Growth | BGTB Technologies, Inc., Code Green Networks, Symantec Corporation

The Data Loss Prevention Market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Billion in 2020 to USD XX Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added Data Loss Prevention Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are BGTB Technologies, Inc., Code Green Networks, Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., CA Technologies, Trend Micro Incorporated, Blue Coat systems, Inc., Cisco Systems and Websense. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://marketdigits.com/data-loss-prevention-market/sample/

This report studies the Data Loss Prevention Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Data Loss Prevention Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Data Loss Prevention Market, By Solution Type (Network DLP, Storage DLP, and End-point DLP), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Applications (Encryption, Centralized Management), Organization Size (Large and SME), Vertical: Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Data Loss Prevention Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Data Loss Prevention Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here @ https://marketdigits.com/data-loss-prevention-market/buy/

The protection of valuable intellectual property and business information in digital form, against theft and misuse is a critical need for all businesses. North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) have identified cyber threats as one of the major concerns. Over the past few years, most of the large organizations in this region, including oil and gas, healthcare, utilities, and banks, have strengthened their data security capabilities.

One of the major factors that have helped the Data Loss Prevention market to grow is the increasing focus of organizations towards meeting regulatory and compliance requirements and data saved on public and private cloud. Apart from this, factors such as increasing data breaches and cyber-attacks are boosting the demand for DLP solutions. These factors have greatly contributed toward the growth of the market and have emerged as the major growth drivers for the market.

Some of the major players in the data loss prevention market space are Symantec, Digital Guardian, Trend Micro, CA Technologies, Trustwave, Code Green Network, and Zecurion. These players provide innovative DLP solutions in the form of individual components as well as suites.

The report on the data loss prevention market provides an in-depth analysis of the global adoption trends, future growth potential and key issues, in the considered market. Furthermore, it provides a comprehensive business case analysis along with the information on the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market.

The report also consists of MarketDigits views of the key players and analysts’ insights on various developments that are taking place in the data loss prevention market space. The forecast period for market research report is 2015-2020. The research report covers the complete market, categorized into the following segments:

On the basis of solution type:

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Storage/Data Center DLP

On the basis of application:

Encryption

Centralized Management

Policy, Standards & Procedures

Web & Email Protection

Cloud Storage

Incident Response & Workflow Management

On the basis of deployment type:

On-Premise

Cloud DLP

On the basis of services:

Consulting

System Integration & Installation

Managed Security Services (MSS)

Education & Training

Risk & Threat Assessment

On the basis of organization size:

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Enterprise

On the basis of verticals:

Aerospace, Defense & Intelligence

Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecomm and IT

Healthcare

Retail & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others

On the basis of regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Cyber security emerged as a new phenomenon with the development of the IT industry. Cyber security has evolved with rapid pace and now plays a pivotal role in protecting the networks, endpoints, cloud, and wireless from harmful hazards. Confined to its own narrow approach in the initial days, cyber security is now a board-level issue for the corporate arena. This transformation is primarily due to cyber-attacks, which in the earlier days were carried out by thrill-seeking amateurs, but have now come under the realm of organized crime being carried out by expert professionals backed by rival enterprises and even nation-states to damage the intellectual and financial assets of businesses and nations. Moreover, data loss prevention can be viewed as a more comprehensive data security solution or as a more preventive measure in response to data breaches.

Rising compliance and regulatory requirements across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the Data Loss Prevention market. As regulatory requirements such as Sabanes-Oxley Act (SOX), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA) help to drive the demand for DLP solutions and services among Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises. Moreover, the high rate of Internet penetration and increasing dependency on it for communication has gained the attention of criminals and hackers. Thus, there has been a surge in cases of data breaches; to mitigate these risks, the DLP vendors have started offering DLP as part of a more broadly constituted portfolio of products. The data loss prevention market is thus expected to experience significant growth over the coming years.

The growing number of data thefts across the globe present a comprehensive opportunity for DLP vendors in the market space. Apart from these, factors such as meeting compliance and regulatory mandates, demand shift towards public and private cloud, are boosting up the demand for DLP solutions. It is expected that the data loss prevention market will show enormous growth in the coming years.

The notable players in this domain such as Symantec, CA Technologies, RSA, Websense, Trend Micro, Digital Guardian, Zecurion, Trustwave and Code Green Networks are expected to develop more advanced and user-friendly solutions to equip organizations with the necessary tools to combat cyber-attacks and thus, create notable market traction during the forecast period.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://marketdigits.com/data-loss-prevention-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com