Data Loss Prevention Market 2021 Global Demand and Emerging Trends by 2027 – Broadcom, CoSoSys, Digital Guardian, Forcepoint, GTB Technologies, Proofpoint, RSA Security, Trend Micro, Trustwave, Zecurion

Data loss prevention (DLP) is a software designed to prevent potential data breaches by detecting, monitoring, and blocking critical data in motion, in use, and at rest. It helps to prevent the accidental data loss or transfer of organization critical data, also it ensures data security, thereby increasing adoption of the DLP solution that propels the growth of the data loss prevention market. Moreover, increasing internet penetration and high dependency on the communication channel is a surge in data breach cases, therefore, the need for effective solutions for data save which driving the growth of the market.

Growing need to save data on public and private cloud and increasing focus on meeting regulatory and compliance requirements are influencing the growth of the data loss prevention market. Factors such as increasing cyber-attacks and data breaches are fueling the demand for data loss prevention market. Furthermore, the acceptance of cloud-based solution models and the growing adoption of highly advanced and user-friendly solutions to curb data-thefts is expected to trigger the growth of the data loss prevention market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Data Loss Prevention market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Data Loss Prevention market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Data Loss Prevention market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Broadcom Inc.

CoSoSys Ltd.

Digital Guardian, Inc.

Forcepoint, LLC

GTB Technologies, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc.

RSA Security LLC (Dell Technologies Inc.)

Trend Micro Incorporated

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

Zecurion Inc.

The “Global Data Loss Prevention Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Data Loss Prevention market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Data Loss Prevention market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Data Loss Prevention market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global data loss prevention market is segmented on the basis of solution, service type, enterprise size, deployment type, application, end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as network DLP, data center DLP, endpoint DLP. On the basis of service type the market is segmented as professional services, managed services. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-size enterprises, large enterprises. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of application the market is segmented as cloud storage, encryption, web and email protection, policy standards and procedures , others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, it and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, public utilities, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Data Loss Prevention market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Data Loss Prevention Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Data Loss Prevention market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Data Loss Prevention market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Data Loss Prevention Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Data Loss Prevention Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Data Loss Prevention Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Data Loss Prevention Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

