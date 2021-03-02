Data Integration Market Outlook 2027: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The research and analysis conducted in Data Integration Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Integration industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Integration Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global data integration market is to grow at a healthy CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising of cloud data storage, smartphone, and lack of physical data storage.

Data integration is an amalgamation of specialized and technical business procedures for contrasting sources in valuable information. It is useful in merging systems of two company’s applications within one company. This information is stored using different technologies that offer combined view of data.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for tools that can combine several heterogeneous data sources is driving the growth of the market

Growing demand for cloud computing is boosting the growth of the market

Inclination of organization towards cloud deployment is fueling the growth of the market

Reconstruction of data strategies and data integration is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of skills will obstruct the growth of the market

Conflict between modern data integration requirements and legacy systems are hindering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Data Integration Market

By Component

Tools

Services Managed Services Professional Services



By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Solution/Services

Product based

Customer based

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, financial Services and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, IBM Corporation acquires Vivant Digital Business to extend the strategy and design expertise of IBM iX as vivant uses insights from behavioral science, data and technology. This acquisition will assist to grow the need of clients seeking transformation by innovative digital business models that will help in enhancing customer experiences.

In November 2017, Cisco System has procured Interpol to determine the complexities from digital dangers and consents to share risk knowledge. The alliance will assist the two organizations to develop in a coordinated and targeted approach for information sharing. This will help to allow in the detection of fast threat around the world.

Competitive Analysis

Global data integration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of visual search market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia –Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The prominent player of the global data integration market are Denodo Technologies, IBM Corporation, Information Builders, Cisco System , HVR ,Teradata , SAP ,Pitney Bowes Inc, Talend, Attunity, Intel Corporation, SAS Institute Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Informatica, Syncsort, Actian Corporation ,Oracle, Real-Time Technology Solutions, Inc, Panoply Ltd. , Skyvia, Amazon Web Services, Inc. and others

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Data Integration market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Integration market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Integration market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Integration market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

