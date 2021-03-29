Data Exfiltration Market Global Outlook 2021 to 2026: NortonLifeLock, McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Google LLC, Fortinet, HP Inc, Cisco Systems inc.

The Data Exfiltration Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The data exfiltration market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593060/data-exfiltration-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Data Exfiltration Market: NortonLifeLock, McAfee LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Google LLC, Fortinet, HP Inc, Cisco Systems inc., GTB Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, Juniper Networks, Hackerone Inc, Barracuda Networks, Sophos Group plc, Zscaler, 6.2 Investment Analysis and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2020 – HP Inc announced the launch three new security solution that provides threat product for remote workforces as a countermeasure to support countries across the world experiencing lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. The solutions include HP Proactive Security, HP Sure Click Enterprise, and HP Pro Security Edition. These solutions allow users to run real-time protection with task-level isolation and non-persistent virtual machines avoiding data breach, data exfiltration.

– February 2020- McAfee announced the launch of global managed detection and response (MDR) platform and its strategic partnership with DXC Technology to leverage the MDR solution so as to proactively detect and resolve security incidents of its customers faster. The platform will provide services including Threat Hunting, Forensics and Investigation, and Complete Managed Endpoint Threat Detection and Response.

Key Market Trends

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to hold major market share



– Most of the SMEs focus on preventing threats from entering the network than on detecting and stopping the data from being infiltrated and generally opt to practices, such as purchasing more security products and investment in employee security training.

– For instance, Security training by Barracuda Network Called Barracuda PhishLine trains employees to understand the latest trend security attacks, subtle clues, prevent email fraud, data loss through continuous stimulation.

– Also, employees at SMEs due to lack of security training are prone to human and procedural failures, such as failing to maintain security certifications, which evidently makes it easier for data exfiltration to occur. For instance, the Investigation report on Equifax by the United States Senate state that Equifax’s negligence of cybersecurity and human errors caused it to suffer a devastating data breach.

– Additionally, as organizations around the world are addressing the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic since the announcement of lockdown, companies mitigated the spread of the coronavirus by allowing employees to work remotely, but cybercriminals could potentially take advantage of the situation by perpetrating new attacks tied to health care and financial efforts.

– It has been reported by various media outlets that cyber attackers are mimicking communications from major health organizations, such as WHO, CDC, and government bodies including Medicare, SSA, and IRS and attacking organization by means of phishing attacks, vishing campaigns to indulge fear and gain access to sensitive data.

Asia-Pacific is Estimated to Grow the Fastest among all Regions



– According to the report, Grand Theft Data published by McAfee suggest that organizations in Asia-Pacific reported the average highest number of breaches with more than 10% of Asia-Pacific companies accounting 20 breaches.

– The study also states that data exfiltration due to insider thefts accounted for 50% data loss at the organization in Asia-Pacific compared to less than 40% in the United Kingdom and 41% in North America.

– The organizations in the region experiencing data loss across a wide range of formats, content, and methods ranging from documents to databases reported 90% of them were the case of exfiltration of data, which evidently elevates the growth of the market.

– Also, over recent years, countries in the region have been working on the expansion of broadband infrastructure so as to build a stronger ICT industry by embracing and deploying cloud infrastructure and cloud computing that hold potential liability for data exfiltration, thereby fostering the market growth. For instance, according to the World Bank Study on Interoperability Readiness and Demand Assessment of government agencies showcased that government agencies in countries, such as the Philippines, prefer to deploy public services through cloud offerings.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593060/data-exfiltration-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Data Exfiltration Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Data Exfiltration market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Data Exfiltration market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Data Exfiltration market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Data Exfiltration market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Data Exfiltration market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Data Exfiltration Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com