Data Centers in Oil and Gas Market Report- Growth Opportunities, Sales, Size, Revenue, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Data Centers in Oil and Gas Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Data Centers in Oil and Gas Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Data management has become an important theme in the oil and gas industry as the volumes of data generated by the industry have increased significantly, thus driving the demand for high-performance data storage and processing solutions. The upstream sector, in particular, is contributing to the bulk of the data generated from oil and gas processes. In order to facilitate superior warehousing and mining of this operational data, companies are leveraging the advantages of data centers and high-performance computing systems. Sensors and connected devices that form the Industrial Internet ecosystem are triggering a massive data deluge from oil and gas operations. Data centers provide the ideal platform to accumulate this data and apply big data analytics to monitor real-time performance and predict equipment malfunction.
Scope of this Report-
– Overview of the emergence of data center as a theme in the oil and gas industry and its impact on operations
– Detailed analysis of the emerging use cases for data centers across the oil and gas value chain
– A brief overview of the major application areas for data centers in the oil and gas industry
– Analysis of the data center industry along with its trends across different industry verticals
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Understand the importance of adopting data center in oil and gas operations
– Identify the key applications and trends for the data center theme
– A review of some of the case studies highlighting the growing capabilities of data centers in addressing business challenges across the oil and gas value chain
– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and technology providers based on their exposure to data center theme
Table of Contents
IMPACT OF DATA CENTERS ON THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY 4
Data center offers solutions to big data management 4
and plays a big role in disaster recovery and redundancy 4
Cloud-based data center is the next big thing 4
Energy efficiency of data centers is the big challenge 5
Case studies 6
Enis Green Data Center ensures the highest level of data reliability for seismic imaging 6
BP data center helps discover hydrocarbons in the Atlantis field 7
Sinopec applies cutting-edge technology to achieve energy efficiency in data center 8
PLAYERS 9
TRENDS 10
Oil & gas trends 10
Industry growth drivers 11
Hardware trends 14
Software trends 17
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS 18
The Internet of Things, the cloud and AI are driving growth in the data center industry 18
The mobile revolution is spreading all the way up to the data center 19
Optimising latency is the biggest challenge facing hyperscale data centers 19
The fireworks are largely at the software level 20
Software defined networking (SDN) could turn the networking industry upside down 20
Winners and Losers 21
Timeline 21
VALUE CHAIN 23
Semiconductors 24
Servers and storage 26
Networking equipment 28
Software 31
Data center operators 32
COMPANIES 33
Oil & gas companies 33
Technology companies 35
TECHNOLOGY BRIEFING 39
A brief history of networking 39
The OSI Model 41
GLOSSARY 44
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 47