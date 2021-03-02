Data Center Virtualization Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Virtualization Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Virtualization industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Virtualization Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global data center virtualization market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.36% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The data contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of private clouds and increasing growth in data center traffic are the factor for the market growth.

Data centers virtualization is essentially a method of developing, creating and implementing a data center on virtualization and cloud computing technologies. It mainly allows the virtualization of physical servers in a data center facility together with networking, storage, and other devices and equipment for infrastructure. It consists of different tools and services which help the datacentre to perform different functions. It can be used to provide various virtualized data centers on the same physical infrastructure that can be used concurrently by distinct organisations.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand to reduce enterprise operational cost will drive the growth of this market

Growing prevalence of unified and centralized management of data centers also accelerates the market growth

Increasing data center complexities boost the market growth

It ability to provide backing up data more easily will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Data center localization will restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled and trained professional will also hamper the growth of this market

Unutilized servers is another factor impeding the market growth

Segmentation: Global Data Center Virtualization Market

By Type

Advisory & Implementation Services

Optimization Services

Managed Services

Technical Support Services

Type 1 Hypervisor

Type 2 Hypervisor

Host Machine

Guest Machine

Paravirtualization Tools

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Education

Retail & SCM

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing & Automotive

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, VMware Inc announced the acquisition of Avi Networks Inc. The agreement highlights VMware’s basic change from being the expert firms to becoming the seller of choice for businesses shifting to hybrid and cloud for mission-critical virtualization. This purchase will further advance Virtual Cloud Network vision, where software-defined distributed network architecture covers all infrastructures and links all parts together with the public cloud automation and programming capabilities

In May 2017, Ivanti announced the launch of their new asset management (SAM) tool Data Center Discovery which is specially designed to increase the visibility in data center. This transparency disperses virtualization and clustering layers to allow for adequate reconciliation and optimized spending of software. This software will provide customer with discovery, lifecycle and workflow management which is required for an effective ITAM solution

Competitive Analysis

Global data center virtualization market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center virtualization market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center virtualization market are VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc, Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, Radiant Communications Corp, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, OpenStack, Mindsight, Nutanix, Dell, Red Hat, Inc., ServerAdminz Limited, Integra Networks, Ivanti among others.

