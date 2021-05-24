Data Center UPS Market Latest Trends, Growth and Industry Analysis 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center UPS Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center UPS industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center UPS Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global data center UPS market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the volume of data centers globally.

Data center UPS (Uninterruptible Power Systems) are the backup power units of a data center, helping regulate the power supply in cases of power outage or fluctuations which reduces the risk of any data loss or component damage. These systems come in use whenever the power system detects any power loss/outage helping provide a consistent supply of energy until the primary energy comes back on.

Market Drivers:

Rising utilization of digital services and the prevalence of digital age is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growth in utilization of cloud computing services globally is also expected to fuel the growth of the market

Presence of concerns regarding the loss of data in case of power outage acts as a market driver

Growth of various end-use organizations resulting in greater data generation and specialised IT solutions can also boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Overall slow economic growth of the semiconductor market; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increasing costs associated with the raw materials utilized in the production of these systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of skilled professionals/human labour required for the optimal production of these systems; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Data Center UPS Market

By Type

Standby

Line Interactive

Double Conversion on Line

Others

By Component

Solution

Service Managed Professional



By System Type

VRLA UPS

Flywheel UPS

Lithium-Ion UPS

By System Capacity

Less Than or Equal To 500kVA

500kVA-1000kVA

More Than 1000kVA

By Data Center Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Tier Standard

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Application

Cloud Storage

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System

Data Warehouse

File Servers

Application Servers

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Systems

By End-Use Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Information Technology (IT)

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Entertainment & Media

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd. providing significant improvements and business capabilities of Gamatronic to specialise their business operations for UPS offerings. Gamatronic will operate as part of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. providing their unique technologies and financial capacity for the improvement of Gamatronic business

In May 2018, AMETEK.Inc. announced the launch of a new range of UPS by introducing “3400 Series UPS”. The products under the series are based on IGBT technology helping drive highly effective performance features without the need of a transformer for its operations. The products are available in a variety of power outputs in a minimal space-footprint

Competitive Analysis

Global data center UPS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center UPS market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center UPS market are ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Vertiv Group Corp; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Power Innovations International, Inc.; Socomec; Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.; BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG; Piller; RPS Spa; Toshiba International Corporation; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; AMETEK.Inc.; Borri S.p.A; Controlled Power Company; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Kohler Uninterruptible Power Limited; Legrand; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Tripp Lite; VYCON; ZincFive, Inc.; Power Innovations International, Inc. and HBL Power Systems Ltd. among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Data Center UPS market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center UPS market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center UPS market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center UPS market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

