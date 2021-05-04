Data Center Structured Cabling Market 2021 Overview, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, complete Analysis to 2025

Structured cabling includes a set of cables and supported hardware devices that are capable of distributing data, audio, and video signals over copper and fiber optic cables. A rise in demand for high-bandwidth modernization of telecommunication infrastructure increases the need for structured cabling. Data center includes networked facilities, management, and dissemination of valuable data on a common network without causing latency.

Data Center Structured Cabling Market: Trends and Opportunities

An increase in the volume of data generated globally is expected to drive the global data center structured cabling market in the coming years. The demand for data center structured cabling is expected to increase, due to the need for better infrastructure solutions. A structured cabling system offers faster data transfer speeds. Furthermore, rise in the use of Internet of Things (IoT) across industry verticals and increase in automation processes is expected to fuel the structured data center structured cabling market in the near future. Increase in Internet penetration and rise in the adoption of digital services have led to an exponential rise in the volume of sensitive data generated. Government initiatives for promoting digitization, development of advanced infrastructure, and a rise in population are expected to fuel the global data center structured cabling market. Government initiatives across several countries (such as India) for free Wi-Fi services are estimated to create significant opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Data Center Structured Cabling Market: Segmentation

The global data center structured cabling market can be segmented based on component, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market can be classified into hardware, software, and professional services. The hardware segment can be further categorized into copper cables and fiber cables. The copper cable segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, as copper cables are suitable for short and medium distance transmission applications. However, the fiber cables segment is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR over the forecast period, owing to a rise in demand for high-speed data. The professional services segment can be further divided into installation & integration, maintenance & support, and auditing & consulting.

Based on region, the global data center structured cabling market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global data center structured cabling market during the forecast period. This is due to the strong presence of established players in the region. The U.S. is a prominent revenue contributor to the data center structured cabling market, owing to a rise in the use of cloud-based services and high penetration of data centers in the country. According to the Department of Energy, there were approximately 3 million data centers in the U.S. in 2017. The market in Europe is expected to expand at a high pace, due to the initiative of government of European countries for smart city projects. The data center structured cabling market in the Middle East & Africa and South America is anticipated to expand at a moderate rate as industries are investing significantly in infrastructure development. In Asia Pacific, the market in China and India is expected to register high growth over the forecast period, owing to an increase in data consumption and penetration of smartphone devices. Moreover, better technology infrastructure and reliable network connectivity across Asia Pacific are estimated to boost market growth. India is estimated to create significant opportunities for the market due to a rise in demand for cloud computing and cloud storage.

Companies in the data center structured cabling market are focusing on expanding their business through strategic partnerships. Technological developments in networking also increase competitiveness. For instance, the emergence of Power over Ethernet (PoE) increases the bandwidth speeds while maintaining normal temperatures.

Data Center Structured Cabling Market: Key Players

Key companies operating in the global data center structured cabling market are Belden Solutions, Broadcom Inc., CXtec Inc., PennWell Corporation, DataSpan, Inc., The Siemon Company, Teknon Corporation, Hitachi Cable America Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Corning, Inc., Brand-Rex Ltd., NKT A/S, ABB Ltd., Panduit Corp., Paige Electric Co., L.P., and Reichle & De-Massari AG.

