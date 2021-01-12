Data Center Storage Market 2027: Set to Witness Adamant Growth with Top Key Players: Dell NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, Huawei Technologies, FUJITSU

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Storage Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Storage industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Storage Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global data center storage market is set to witness a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing number of data centers and rising adoption of hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) in data centers are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Data Center Storage Market

Data center storage is the tools and technologies which are used within data center to manage and monitor the storage resources and infrastructure. Tap drives, hard disk drives, storage and management storage software, NAS, RAID, SAN and other are some of utilities and technologies used in data center storage. They are part of the data center infrastructure and include all the components which are used in storage.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investments in hyperscale data centers will drive the market growth

Rising implementation of AI in businesses will also enhance the growth of the market

Growing deployment of edge computing will also rise its demand in the market

Increasing data generated by the end- user industries will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High investment cost will restrain the market growth

Rising privacy and security concern among population will hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Data Center Storage Market

By Deployment

SAN System

NAS System

DAS System

By Application

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Western Digital announced the launch of their new project Zoned Storage initiative which uses new technology so that they can create better zettabyte-scale data storage for data centers. It is developed for the company’s Digital hardware and shingled magnetic recording (SMR) HDDs. With this, the company is targeting the hyperscale and clus providers as they have to manage the large data

In February 2015, IBM announced the launch of their two new all-flash data center storage solutions called FlashSystem Storage which will provide four times better capacity in less rack space. The new FlashSystem 900 and V9000 products provide software-defined storage at the speed of flash. FlashSystem 900 has the ability to scale up to 57 terabytes in a single system and V9000 can scale up to 456 terabytes

Competitive Analysis

Global data center storage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center storage market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center storage market are Dell Inc., NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., FUJITSU, DataDirect Networks, AmZetta Technologies, Lenovo., Nfina Technologies, Inc., Oracle, Pure Storage, Inc., NETGEAR, Universal Data Incorporated., Super Micro Computer, Inc., Violin Systems LLC., Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH, Tintri, Western Digital Corporation and others.

The Data Center Storage market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Data Center Storage market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Data Center Storage market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Data Center Storage market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Data Center Storage. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)

