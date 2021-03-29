Data Center Solutions Market Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Equinix, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Honeywell International Inc.; IBM Corporation; Dell;

This Data Center Solutions report analyzes top manufacturers of market with sales, revenue and price. It shows global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share for each region from 2019 to 2026. The Data Center Solutions report analyses sales and distribution channels across key geographies to enhance top-line revenues. Regions covered in this report are North America, Asia and Pacific region. Middle east and Africa regions.

Data Center Solutions Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Data Center Solutions Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Data Center Solutions market are Ciena Corporation; Cisco; Equinix, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Nokia; Honeywell International Inc.; IBM Corporation; Dell; Symantec Corporation; Digital Realty; STULZ GMBH; FUJITSU; Asetek, Inc. among others.

Global data center solutions market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Data Center Solutions Market: Scope of the Report

By Electrical Solution

Power Distribution & Measurement

Power Backup

Cabling Infrastructure

By Mechanical Solution

Air-Conditioning

Chillers

Economizers

Cooling Towers

Server Cooling, Management Systems

Others

By Security Solutions

Logical Security

Physical Security

By Service

Consulting Service

System Integration Services

Professional Services

By User Type

Mid-Size Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom & IT

Government

Energy

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



The 2020 Annual Data Center Solutions Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Data Center Solutions market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Data Center Solutions producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Data Center Solutions Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Key questions answered through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns and technological advancements in the Data Center Solutions Market?

• Which factors are influencing the Data Center Solutions Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats and risks in the Data Center Solutions Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining the Data Center Solutions Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the Data Center Solutions Market?

• What will be the global market size over the coming future?

• What are the different effective business strategies followed by global companies?

Data Center Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape

Global data center solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center solutions market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Schneider Electric; ABB; Vertiv Group Corp.; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Black Box Corporation; Eaton; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Tripp Lite; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Siemens;

Table of Content: Data Center Solutions market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Data Center Solutions Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Data Center Solutions Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Data Center Solutions Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Queries Resolved In This Report:

Which will be the specialties at which Data Center Solutions Market players profiling with intensive designs, financials, and furthermore, ongoing headways should set nearness? Which will be the foreseen development rates for your own Data Center Solutions economy out and out and furthermore for each portion inside? Which will be the Data Center Solutions application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the global Data Center Solutions market opportunity? How Data Center Solutions Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

Market Drivers:

Increasing focus of various data centers providers to reduce the emissions associated with their infrastructures; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Significant rise in the usage and dependency of an organization on data centers for their operational needs can also act as a market driver

Lower incidences of infrastructure failure and downtime due to better quality of services being provided by specialized organizations can also boost the market growth

High prevalence of IoT, AI and machine learning solutions for better integration of cyber security solutions drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Large levels of financial costs associated with the data centers resulting in various small-scale and medium-sized enterprises utilizing colocation data centers or cloud can hamper the market growth

Lack of information regarding the presence of low-cost, low-resource consumption solutions for data centers can also restrict the growth of this market

Impact of Covid-19 in Data Center Solutions Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Data Center Solutions market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

