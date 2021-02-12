Data Center Services Market 2021 – 2025: Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Ltd., Telefonica S.A., HP Enterprise Company

The Global Data Center Services Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Data Center Services Market was valued at USD 48.90 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 105.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.69% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Data Center Services Market: Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi Ltd., Telefonica S.A., HP Enterprise Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Reliance Group, Nokia, IBM Corporation, Sify Technologies Limited, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited, NTT Communications Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Equinix Inc., Lenovo, Capgemini, Nlyte, Vertiv Co.

Scope of the Report

Data center service is an environment that provides processing, networking, and storage of data. With the move to treat data as an asset, the data services market is expected to see healthy growth. Industry automation and digital businesses are expanding and these businesses may need a huge amount of data for their business. North America being the most advanced region, data center services are in demand. However, at the same time, Asia-Pacific is also growing because of the presence of India and China. These two countries are dominating the economy by a growing population.

Market Segmentation:

By Type , the Data Center Services market is segmented into:

Infrastructure

Cloud and Hosting

Networks

Consulting

Virtualization

Other Types of Services

By Application , the Data Center Services market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Other

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Data Center Services market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

