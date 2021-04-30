Data Center Server Market is Projected to witness Strong Growth during the Forecast Period Data Center Server Market is Projected to witness Strong Growth during the Forecast Period

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Data Center Server Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global data center server market reached a value of US$ 45.8 Billion in 2020. Data center servers refer to the physical or virtual devices that are used to collect, store, process, organize and distribute large amounts of important data. These servers are used to transfer data over different computers and are referred to as the backbones of data centers – a centralized location where these servers are usually housed. The servers are widely utilized across various industries and sectors such as banking, healthcare, financial institutions, IT and telecommunication, government and retail.

Market Trends:

Data center servers aid in the swift transfer of huge data sets and subsequent generation of reliable information. Consequently, numerous commercial and industrial enterprises are employing these servers to streamline their operations, thus contributing to the market growth. Moreover, users are increasingly inclined toward public and private cloud-based solutions, such as Google Drive, Amazon’s Cloud Drive, and Apple’s iCloud, owing to the convenience and security offered by these services. Furthermore, the rising adoption rate of the Internet of Things (IoT) in diverse industries has led to escalating demand for data centers for analysis and storage at several locations. Another emerging trend in the market is the introduction of energy- and cost-effective micro-servers which are preferred by small- and medium-sized organization for tasks requiring relatively lower computing power. Owing to the aforementioned factors, Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global data center server market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product type, the market has been categorized into rack servers, blade servers, micro servers and tower servers. Amongst these, rack servers represent the most popular product type.

Based on the application, the market has been bifurcated into industrial servers and commercial servers.

On the geographical front, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America accounts for the majority of the overall market share.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the major players being Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Inc., IBM Corp, Fujitsu Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Inspur Group, Bull (Atos SE), Hitachi Systems, NEC Corporation and Super Micro Computer, Inc.

