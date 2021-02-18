Data Center Security Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Security Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Security industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Security Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global data center security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for more data centers and rising integration of physical and logical security solutions are the factor for the growth of this market.

Data center security consists of physical practices and technologies which are used in the data center so that it can be protected from the different threats and attacks. It is important to keep the data center secure because they are primary resource of the company. Mainly there are two types of security- physical and software. Physical security is used to prevent the external interference and software security is used to stop the cybercriminal from entering the network by cracking passwords or via other loopholes. They are widely used in different industries such as defence, healthcare, media and entertainment and others.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-center-security-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Rising virtualisation and cloud computing is driving the market growth

Increasing data traffic will also propel the growth of this market

Growing number of sophisticated attacks will also enhance the market growth

Rising demand for secured connectivity among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Availability of low cost substitute will restrain the market growth

Limited IT budgets will also hamper the growth of the market

Issue associated with the piracy will also hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Data Center Security Market

By Application Solution

Logical Security Solutions Threat and Application Security Others Unified Threat Management Virtualization Security Solutions Firewall Intrusion Prevention Security/Intrusion Detection Security Compliance Management Data Protection

Physical Security Solutions Video Surveillance Solution Monitoring and Management Access Control



By Service

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

By Data Center Type

Mid-Sized Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, VMware, Inc announced that they are going to acquire Avi Networks. This acquisition will help the company to expand their networking and security portfolio with more advanced and developed software-defined application delivery controller. By combining the Avi Networks with the VMware, the company will be able to provide better solutions and services to their customers

In August 2018, Cisco announced the acquisition of Duo Security. The main aim of the acquisition is to advance and develop their security portfolio and help the customers by providing better securities to their complex data centers. This will also help the company to strengthen their position in the market

Competitive Analysis

Global data center security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-center-security-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center security market are Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Data Center Security market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Security market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Security market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-data-center-security-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com