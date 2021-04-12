Data Center Rack Server Market Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027
Data Center Rack Server Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Data Center Rack Server market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.
Global data center rack server market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 21.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising due to advancement in technology and increase in computing power as well as high performance requirement. Data center rack servers are easy to manage, upgrade and install.
A data center rack server is a sort of physical steel and electronic structure intended to house computing hardware for servers, networking devices, wires and other data center devices. This physical structure allows the positioning and orchestration of equipment within a data center facility. They are easy to manage, upgrade and install. The systematic arrangement of rack servers implies less chaos while managing and maintaining these servers physically.
Market Drivers:
- Reduced capital expenditure & operational expenditure
- Easy managing, upgradation and installation is enhancing the market growth
- Demands are high for scalable data centers which acts as a driver for the market growth
- Increasing need for higher density servers is driving the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High requirement of support infrastructure hinders the market growth
- Emergence of new technologies is expected to restrain the market
Data Center Rack Server Market Scope and Segmentation:
By Component
- Rack Server Solution
- Services
By Form Factor
- 1U
- 2U
- 4U
- Others
By Data center size
- Mid-sized Data Centers
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Large Data Centers
By Service
- Design and Consulting
- Installation and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
By Tier Type
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Tier 4
By Industry
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Government and Defense
- Healthcare
- Research and Academic
- Retail
- Energy
- Manufacturing
- Others (Media & Entertainment and Transportation & Logistics)
Data Center Rack Server Market Country Level Analysis
- North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)
- Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)
For detailed insights on Global Data Center Rack Server Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.
Leading Companies Operating in the Data Center Rack Server Market Includes:
Few of the major competitors currently working in global data center rack server market are Cannon Technologies Ltd, C & F Tooling, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle, Preformed Line Products, Legrand, Tokyo Century Corporation, Infiniti Research Ltd., Vertiv Co., Tripp Lite, RS Components & Controls (I) Ltd., Rittal India Pvt. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Eaton, Black Box Corporation, CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, Nextra Online Services, Contabo GmbH
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, RackSolutions introduced a Magnetic U-Space Label strips. It is a measurement for IT equipment up to 70U. By using U-space labels, a non-expensive solution is obtained, that ensures proper alignment and hassle-free installation. This is a money saving option for revamping of the rack. It will reduce the searching time of the equipment by labelling and organizing it
- In June 2017, Lenovo has introduced the most extensive portfolio of software servers, storage, networking, and information center services in its history. Lenovo is anticipated to be a formidable player in the domain of the data center. The launch is first of its kind as it showcased 14 new servers, 7 storage devices and 5 fresh fabric products for networking. This advancement in technology will help the company and market to grow
The Data Center Rack Server Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:
- Historical and future projections of the Data Center Rack Server Market
- Categorization of the Data Center Rack Server Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments
- Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions
- Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Data Center Rack Server Market share, and major countries
- Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Data Center Rack Server Market players
