Data Center Rack Pdu Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Data Center Rack Pdu market report studies the market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. The Report contains all the Market shares and approaches of key players in Data Center Rack Pdu Industry. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Data Center Rack Pdu market’s major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. Global Data Center Rack Pdu Market key players Involved in the study are Vertiv Group Corp.;

Global data center rack PDU market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.64% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The global Data Center Rack Pdu Market report by wide-ranging study of the Data Center Rack Pdu industry which covers comprehensively all aspects of the different industry verticals. This includes its past performance analysis, latest market performance estimation for the current year based on the Drivers, Challenges & Trends.

Global Data Center Rack Pdu Market Breakdown:

By Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Type

Basic

Metered

Monitored

Managed/Switched

By Product

Intelligent Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

Non-Intelligent Rack Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

By Data Center Type

Colocation

Hosting

Others

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Data Center Rack Pdu market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

Global Data Center Rack Pdu Market Dynamic Forces:

Market Drivers:

Growing focus on utilizing the limited amount of space available in various data center infrastructures; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of energy consumption from various data centers can boost the market growth

Innovations in product range and advancement of technology giving rise to availability of smart PDUs is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growing focus on the availability of different variations of data centers such as hyperscale, modular is acting as the major growth factors for this market

Market Restraint:

Growing complications associated with the data center construction designing and operations can hinder the market growth

Availability of low-cost alternatives can hamper the market growth

Lack of budget availability is expected to act as a restraint for this market

Who are the key Top Competitors in the Global Data Center Rack Pdu Market ?

Following are list of players : Vertiv Group Corp.; Schneider Electric; Tripp Lite; Eaton; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Legrand; Black Box Corporation; Schleifenbauer; FUJITSU; Cisco; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd.; Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd.; Chatsworth Products; Conteg; Delta Power Solutions; Crenlo; Digipower Manufacturing Inc.; Enlogic; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Prism; Panduit; Siemon; Gateview Technologies; Socomec; Server Technology, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

