Data Center Power Market Set to Register healthy CAGR During 2020-2027

Global data center power market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to concerns regarding data loss in cases of inadequate power backup solutions along with significant infrastructural development of infrastructure-based IT services and solutions.

Data center power is the collection of all the services and solution offerings that a data center requires for its operations in terms of its energy requirements. The services pertaining to data center power involve management of components relating to energy needs, their maintenance and integration for successful operations. Whereas, the solution offerings involve all of the components, software for their operating need as well as any additional infrastructural requirements.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for cost-effective power supply systems from various enterprises is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growth of digitalization and increased adoption of cloud computing giving rise to greater need for data centers is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant rise in the volumes of data centers globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing quantity of hyperscale, and rise in the construction of data centers undertaken by colocation providers is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital investments in establishment and maintenance of these power systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Complications arising due to the various integration and interoperability issues in data center architecture is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing incidences of power outages occurring in various locations due to the significant power consumption of data centers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Data Center Power Market

By Product

Generators Less Than 1MW 1MW-2MW More Than 2MW

Transformers

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Less Than or Equal To 500 kVA 500 kVA – 1000kVA More than 1000kVA

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Power Distribution Units (PDUs)

Energy Storage Devices

By Type

Solutions Power Distribution Measurement Power Distribution Units Intelligent Power Distribution Units Non-Intelligent Power Distribution Units Monitoring Software Busway Others Power Backup Uninterruptible Power Supply Traditional Uninterruptible Power Supply Modular Uninterruptible Power Supply Generators Others Cabling Infrastructure

Services Training & Consulting System Integration Support & Maintenance



By Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

By End-User Type

Mid-Size Data Center

Enterprise Data Center

Large Data Center

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Energy

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Research & Academia

Retail

Telecommunications & IT

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. announced the launch of an UPS system for the US region. “7400WX-T3U” is a high capacity uninterruptible power supply system designed for data center applications for various industry verticals. The product has been designed for applications in large-scale/hyperscale data centers to meet any critical power application needs. The product has been designed to exhibit significant operational ease for their consumers

In July 2018, ABB announced that they had completed the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions, part of GE’s electrification operations. The acquisition was completed for USD 2.6 billion and is expected to provide ABB with significant expansion opportunities due to the expertise of GE for providing specialised electrification solutions and offerings. This business will be integrated into ABB’s electrification products division, renamed as “Electrification Products Industrial Solutions (EPIS)”.

Competitive Analysis

Global data center power market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center power market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center power market are ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Raritan Inc.; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Server Technology, Inc.; Tripp Lite; Black Box Corporation; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Legrand; Vertiv Group Corp.; Schleifenbauer; RPS Spa; Kohler Co.; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Bloom Energy; Hitec Power Protection; Active Power; Cummins Inc.; Caterpillar; Toshiba International Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

