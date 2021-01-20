Data Center Power Market: Industry Size & Share, Current Trends, Development Factors, Regional Analysis And Dominating Key Players | COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

Data Center Power Market Research delivers a clear understanding of the major trends and forthcoming market prospects to facilitate the making of effective business strategies. The study identifies the opportunities and growth drivers that will impact the remuneration scale of the industry over the analysis period.

Increasing demand for cost-efficient power supply systems from various enterprises is one of the prime factors driving the growth of the data center power market. However, the requirement of large capital investments in the establishment and maintenance of data center power is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the data center power market. Nevertheless, an increasing quantity of hyper-scale and rise in the construction of data centers undertaken by colocation providers are anticipated to boost the growth of the data center power market.

Key players operating in the global Data Center Power market are:

Emerson Network Power

Raritan, Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Cummins Power Generation

Delta Power Solutions

Eaton Corporation Plc.

General Electric

CyberPower Systems

ABB Ltd.

Market Segmentation, By Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

(Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

(China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.) Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

(Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

