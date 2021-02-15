Data Center Networks Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 – 2026 | Key Players –Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc.

The Global Data Center Networks Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Data Center Networks market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Data Center Networks Market was valued at USD 19.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 26.91 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Data Center Networks Market: Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Arista Networks Inc., H3C Holding Limited, VMware Inc, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Extreme Networks Inc., Equinix Inc., Cumulus Networks Inc., Dell EMC, NEC Corporation, Big Switch Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd.

– May 2019 – Nutanix is diving into the secondary storage market with the launch of Nutanix Mine, providing an open platform for all IT operations within the private cloud natively integrated with Veeam and HYCU. Customers will no longer have to buy multiple products and go through the planning and integration process to backup and recover their critical business data

– May 2019 – Cisco rolled out an integrated hardware/software package called SD-WAN Cloud onRamp for CoLocation that lets customers tie distributed multi-cloud applications back to a local branch office or local private data center.

Key Market Trends

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. In the US, the US Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail. Around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need of data centers has become mandatory.

– With the use of the data center network, there is no need for retailers to worry about storing transaction and customer data at one place, which in turn increases the security of the data.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Data Center Networks market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– Government initiatives such as Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers in India.

– Major players are expanding their presence in Asia-Pacific. For instance, in January 2019, Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, announced the launch of a second data center in Indonesia – only ten months after the inauguration of its first one in the country. Facebook, which in September 2018 announced that it will be spending $1bn (S$ 1.4bn) to build a data center in Singapore, its first in Asia. The facility is expected to open in 2022.

– With the increased usage of cloud-based services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics, the construction of data centers has rocketed in recent years.

This Data Center Networks Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

