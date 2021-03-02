Data Center Networking Market 2020 Analysis & Forecast to 2027 by Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Networking Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Networking industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Networking Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global data center networking market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.93% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions and rising organisational data traffics are the factor for the growth of this market.

Data center networking is process in which the entire network based devices and equipment is connected with each other within the data center facility. This creates a digital connection data center equipment and infrastructure so that they can easily transfer data among them at an external network. Usually these data center networking develop a network that is reliable, stable and secure and has the ability to support modern technologies such as virtualization and cloud computing. Some of the common components of data center networking are Ethernet switches, management software, controller, storage area network router and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for webbing solution has increases the need for transformation DCN in automated resources center; this factor has driven the market growth

Growing demand of high speed by internet users will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing adoption of 100Gb switch ports will also enhance the market growth

Growth of mega data centers and trend of collocation are another factor contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for skilled and professional professionals for product development will restrain the market growth

Irregularities in the data protection regulatory scenario will also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Data Center Networking Market

By Component

Hardware Ethernet Switches Network Security Equipment Storage Area Network (SAN) Routers Servers Others

Software Switching operating system Virtual Switches Management software Controller

Services Installation Management and Consulting



By End- User

Enterprises

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

By Application

BFSI

Government

IT

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Retail

Academics

Media and Entertainment

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Huawei announced the launch of their CloudEngine 16800 which is the industry’s first data center switch built for the Artificial Intelligence. This new data center switch built uses the innovative iLossless algorithm for auto-sensing and auto-optimization of the traffic model. The main aim of the launch is to help the customer so they can obtain intelligent transformation and can use AI efficiently and create an advanced and intelligent world

In November 2018, Extreme Networks announced the launch of their new Agile Data Center networking products which consists of both hardware and software so that the networking can be improved. The main aim of the launch is to provide advanced data center solutions to the organization as this new portfolio is based on the Brocade data center hardware and software assets, and Extreme’s management, analytics and security software

Competitive Analysis

Global data center networking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center networking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center networking market are Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Arista Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Microsoft, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Dell, Avaya Inc., Extreme Networks, VMware, Inc, Alcatel-Lucent, ALE International, Intel Corporation, Equinix, Inc., Curvature, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Pluribus Networks., Apstra, Broadcom, Rahi Systems and others.

Major Highlights of Data Center Networking market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Networking market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Networking market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Networking market.

