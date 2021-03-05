Data Center Market Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast 2021 to 2027
The latest report pertaining to ‘Data Center Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.
Global Data Center Market valued approximately USD 137.69 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026. The Data Centers basically refers to virtual or physical infrastructures which are utilized by organizations to store a large amount of mission-critical data. The data centers play a pivotal role in storage, retrieval, and processing of this data.
These data centers demand multiple backs up supply units, networking connections, along with cooling systems for conducting the enterprise’s core applications. The data centers consist a number of elements which includes electrical switches, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, ventilation & provisions for network connectivity. Increasing demand for data storage management and cloud technology are major factors driving the growth of the global data center market. Additionally, The gaining popularity of the community cloud technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, high initial cost of investment is expected to hamper the market growth.
The regional analysis of Global Data Center Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2019-2026.
The leading market players mainly include-
HPE
Cisco
Dell Technologies
IBM Corporation
Huawei
Hitachi Ltd
EMC Corporation
Telehouse
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By IT Infrastructure:
Server Infrastructure
Storage Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
By Electrical Infrastructure:
UPS Systems
Generators
Transfer Switches & Switchgears
Rack Power Distribution Units
Others
By Mechanical Infrastructure:
Cooling Systems
Racks
Others
By Cooling Technique:
Air-Based Cooling Techniques
Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
By General Construction:
Building Development
Installation and Commissioning Services
Building design
Physical Security
Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
By Tier Standards:
Tier 1 & 2
Tier 3
Tier 4
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Data Center Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Key Trends
1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.1. Data Center Market, by IT Infrastructure, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.2. Data Center Market, by Electrical Infrastructure, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.3. Data Center Market, by Mechanical Infrastructure, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.4. Data Center Market, by Cooling Technique, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.5. Data Center Market, by General Construction, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.6. Data Center Market, by Tier Standards, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3.7. Data Center Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Data Center Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Industry Evolution
2.2.2. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Data Center Market Dynamics
3.1. See Saw Analysis
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Data Center Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political Scenario
4.2.2. Economic Scenario
4.2.3. Social Scenario
4.2.4. Technological Scenario
4.3. Key Buying Criteria
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario
4.6. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Data Center Market, by IT Infrastructure
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Data Center Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Server Infrastructure
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Storage Infrastructure
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.3. Network Infrastructure
5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
