Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 25.8% by 2026

The Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM).

The global data center infrastructure management market was valued at USD 2122.9 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 8348.96 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.8% over the forecast period, 2021 – 2026.

– According to AFCOM estimates, the current rack density is valued at 16.9 kW in data centers. According to a study conducted by the Data Centers Association (AFCOM), close to 67% reported an increase in rack density in the past three years. Moreover, the study highlights that with an average power density of about 7 kilowatts per rack, most data centers face challenges in managing their IT workloads with traditional air-cooling methods.

– Factors driving the rack density include the growth of cloud computing, Big Data, and AI. It is highly essential to manage IT since more equipment is fit into the data center space. Such facts indicate the need for solutions such as DCIM.

– The increasing demand for the cloud and data traffic moving from and within the data centers are expected to bolster the market’s growth over the forecast period. According to Cisco Systems, the cloud data center IP traffic is expected to reach 19,509 exabytes per year by 2021, as compared to 1,046 exabytes per year of traditional data center traffic.

– Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolio by concentrating on increased power consumption capacities and lower space requirements. For instance, in January 2019, nVent Schroff GmbH introduced its SCHROFF RackPower Intelligent Power Distribution Unit (PDU) platform for networking and data center infrastructure, primarily for customization, in order to address unique customer requirements and easy configuration with no minimum quantity restrictions.

– With covid-19 outbreak being wide-spread in the world, problems with respect to construction of new data center capacity has risen. Majority of the vendors are postponing or cancelling projects or activities which could increase the risk of infection. As per Vantage, construction being stalled is inevitable as multiple workers move around building sites, making the social-distancing rules hard to implement in lieu of ensuring safety of staff.

Top Leading Companies of Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market are Vertiv Group Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls Inc., Eaton Corporation Inc., IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, FNT GmbH, Nlyte Software Inc., Itracs Corporation Inc. (CommScope Inc.) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– July 2020 – CBRE signed a deal with IBM for Smart Maintenance service. IBM’s Watson will offer support for CBRE’s clients at selected data centers. The agreement allows CBRE to offer clients Smart Maintenance, a service complimenting its existing suite of DCIM and maintenance services.

– February 2020 – Eaton announced its plan to acquire Power Distribution Inc. (PDI), a supplier of power monitoring equipment and services, critical power distribution solutions, static switching for data centers, and industrial and commercial services. This acquisition may enable Eaton to leverage its existing power offerings and serve the data center customers better.

Key Market Trends

Small and Medium Sized Data Centers is Expected to hold Significant Growth rate



– The word small data center does not always mean the implementation of a data center in a small business. A large enterprise can also create and deploy multiple small data centers within its footprint, depending upon the business needs and operational feasibility. These data centers can be viewed as demarcation points between various distinct teams or business functions.

– Many organizations across the world are moving toward cloud, but they still don’t want to give up their control. Owing to this companies are expected to use more and more data centers to deploy their private cloud infrastructures at a rapid rate which is expected to increase the demand for infrastructure management solutions as these data centers need to work efficiently.

– Although the traditional data center network operations center will remain crucial, but owing to the rise in cloud adoption, the overall management structure is expected to change, primarily to provide an end-to-end view of the data center operations as well as the cloud-based services in both public and private clouds. With the advent of software-defined data center (SDDC), it is expected to become a standard model for data center operations, in both the legacy and new deployments irrespective of the size of the data center. This is because of the ability of these data centers to add services on demand will is a top priority for most of the companies today.

– Furthermore, with the rise of edge computing the market is expected to witness the emergence of a rapidly growing array of smaller data centers that are built closer to the population centers. For instance, Telecom operators and enterprises in the US and Europe are expected to spend about USD 272 billion on edge computing capabilities between now and 2026. This would fuel the need for smaller data centers over the forecast period.

– Edge technologies, such as wireless medical devices and sensors, are lacking the necessary compute capacity to process large streams of complex data directly. As a result, smaller data centers are expected to be deployed in the future, to offer hyper-local storage and processing capacity at the edge.

North America to Dominate Market Share



– The expansion of mobile broadband, growth in cloud computing, and big data analytics are driving the demand for new data center infrastructures in the region. Moreover, the declining prices of servers have increased the adoption of cloud computing businesses across North America, which is expected to fuel the demand for DCIM during the forecast period.

– As per the CBRE report, the total capacity of the US primary data center market grew by 200 megawatts (MW) or 8% in 2019. Regions, like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, New York Tri-State, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Silicon Valley, account for the largest share of the data center in the United States. For instance, Digital Realty manages over 145 sites across the world, and located in Chicago on the East Cermak is one of the largest data centers.

– Almost two-thirds of data centers in the United States experience higher peak demands, with a power density of around 15 or 16 kW per rack, according to Datacenter.com, a data center marketplace. Some data centers are reportedly hitting 20 or more kW per rack. This has made imperative for the users as well as the manufacturers to deploy DCIM that enables them effectively manage and run their data centers

– Several companies are investing in expansion of their operations to strengthen their global footprint and enhance their market presence in the region. For instance, in January 2020, Stack Infrastructure, a wholesale data center colocation provider, raised more than USD 1 billion to build a massive 125 acre, 4 million square foot campus in Northern Virginia. The new data center campus is expected to offer more than 250 megawatts of critical capacity with flexible build-to-suit facilities capable of serving large data center users. Moreover, multinational companies, such as Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and Google, are investing in green data centers to power through renewable sources.

