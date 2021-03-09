Data Center Fabric Market Technological Trends And Opportunities 2021 To 2025

The Data Center Fabric Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The data center fabric market is expected to register a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Data Center Fabric Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Holdings Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Brocade Communications Systems, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Extreme Networks Inc., Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Avaya Inc., Unisys Corporation and others.

Key Market Trends:

Switches Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Fabric switches play a dynamic role in decreasing infrastructure costs by consolidating data centers. Ethernet switches and fiber channels are the building blocks for congregating server and storage networking in data centers sharing a common infrastructure.

– Efficient fabric switches also decrease the overhead cost of power and cooling facilities by an important margin. Rising IT infrastructure demand of firms to increase business performance by providing application solutions to its customers at any place and at any time need flat network architecture for the real-time analysis of information stored in servers.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.