Data Center Cooling Market is growing with the CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period 2027

The growing concern for maintaining temperature the data center has result in increasing demand for the data center cooling products. As integration of data center cooling product in the data center helps the companies to maintain the performance of the data centers.

Global data center cooling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 31,785.84 million by 2027. Increasing usage of 4G/LTE has increases the construction of data center is one of the prominent factor that drive growth of the market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., STULZ GMBH, Eaton, FUJITSU, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Daikin Applied (A Subsidiary of DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.), Black Box Corporation, ALFA LAVAL, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Airedale Air Conditioning (A Subsidiary of MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY), 3M, Coolcentric, Delta Power Solutions, and EcoCooling among global and domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Data Center Cooling Market

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into enterprise data center and edge data center.

On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers, economizer system, liquid cooling system, computer room air conditioning (CRAC) & computer room air handler CRAH) control units, others.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into consulting & training, installation & deployment, maintenance & support.

On the basis of cooling type, the market is segmented into room based cooling, rack based cooling and row based cooling.

On basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small & medium organization.

Country Level Analysis

The Data Center Cooling market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Data Center Cooling market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Data Center Cooling market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Data Center Cooling market.

Major Highlights of Data Center Cooling Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Cooling market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Cooling market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Cooling market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

