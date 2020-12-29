Data Center Cooling Market Is Expected To Reach USD 31,785.84 Million By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Cooling Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Cooling industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Cooling Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Data Center Cooling Market

Global data center cooling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 31,785.84 million by 2027. Increasing usage of 4G/LTE has increases the construction of data center is one of the prominent factor that drive growth of the market.

The growing concern for maintaining temperature the data center has result in increasing demand for the data center cooling products. As integration of data center cooling product in the data center helps the companies to maintain the performance of the data centers.

This data center cooling market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Data Center Cooling Market Scope and Market Size

Data center cooling market is segmented on the basis of type, solutions, cooling type, service and organization size. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into enterprise data center and edge data center. In 2020, enterprise data center is dominating the market due to rising digitalization has increased the amount of data generation which in turn increases the construction of data center for the enterprise.

On the basis of solutions, the market is segmented into air conditioning, chilling units, cooling towers, economizer system, liquid cooling system, computer room air conditioning (CRAC) & computer room air handler CRAH) control units, others. In 2020, air conditioning segment is dominating the market because of the growing concern for maintaining server performance to the companies has increased the demand for the air conditioners as air conditioners help companies to sustain the performance of the server.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into consulting & training, installation & deployment, maintenance & support. In 2020, consulting & training accounted largest market share as growing awareness among the enterprises about data center cooling has increased the consultant services.

On the basis of cooling type, the market is segmented into room based cooling, rack based cooling and row based cooling. In 2020, room based cooling accounted largest market share as it is less expensive as compared to the others and also it require less maintenance cost.

On basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large organization and small & medium organization. In 2020, large organization accounted largest market share due to the rising amount of data generation has resulted in increasing demand for data centers, which has increased the requirement for data center cooling.

Data Center Cooling Market Country Level Analysis

Data center cooling market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, solutions, service, cooling type and organization size.

The countries covered in data center cooling market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The U.S accounted largest market share for the enterprise data center as the growing digitalization among the countries has increases the construction of data center. Similarly, Germany accounted largest market share for enterprise data center because of the growing IT infrastructure has increases the amount of data center. However, China accounted largest market share for the enterprise data center due to the growing internet user which has increased the generation of unstructured data which will raise the demand for the data centers.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, and regulatory acts analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Demand of Data Center Cooling

Data center cooling market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in data center cooling and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the data center cooling market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Data Center Cooling Market Share Analysis

Data center cooling market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to data center cooling market.

The major players covered in the report are Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., STULZ GMBH, Eaton, FUJITSU, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Daikin Applied (A Subsidiary of DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.), Black Box Corporation, ALFA LAVAL, Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Airedale Air Conditioning (A Subsidiary of MODINE MANUFACTURING COMPANY), 3M, Coolcentric, Delta Power Solutions, and EcoCooling among global and domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the growth of data center cooling market.

For instance,

In February 2020, Eaton had acquired Power Distribution Inc. which is based in Virginia. This acquisition will help the company to increase their product portfolio in data center cooling market.

In October 2018, STULZ GMBH had form partnership with Cloud & Heat Technologies that known for providing energy-efficient, scalable and reliable data center solutions. The aim of these companies is to combines and launch products which lowers the cost of cooling the data center. This partnership helped the company to strengthen its product portfolio.

Partnership, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organization to improve their offerings for data center cooling.

Customization Available: Global Data Center Cooling Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

