Data Center Construction Market 2021 Competitive Insights – IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Turner Construction Co., DPR Construction Inc., Fortis Construction Inc.

The Data Center Construction Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The data center construction market was valued at USD 20.11 billion in the year 2019 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 32.50 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.34% during the forecast period of 2020 -2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Data Center Construction Market are IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Turner Construction Co., DPR Construction Inc., Fortis Construction Inc., Hensel Phelps Construction Co. Inc., HITT Contracting Inc., JE Dunn Construction Group Inc., MA Mortenson Company Inc., AECOM Ltd., Gilbane Building Company Inc., Clune Construction Company, L.P., Nabholz Corporation, RagingWire Data Centers Inc., CyrusOne Inc., Cyxtera Technologies Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of Hyperscale Data Centers in Large Enterprises is Driving the Market Growth

– The hyperscale data centers are used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, along with storage resources. The various features of the hyperscale data centers include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems supporting the data centers for maximizing cooling efficiency, along with the ability to broadly scale computing tasks in an efficient way.

– Various cloud-based companies, such as Google and Facebook, are focused on investing in supercomputers accommodating their hyperscale needs. For instance, by mid-2020, Facebook is expecting the construction of its fifth hyperscale facility, an H-shaped building with 2.5 million sq. Ft area. Furthermore, in February 2019, India’s prominent data center player, CtrlS, announced its investment of INR 2000 crore in setting up the hyperscale infrastructure, which is claimed to be the world’s largest Hyperscale Tier-4 data center facility.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

