Data Center Colocation Market Size, Trends, Demand, Players Share and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Colocation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global data center colocation market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

In terms of a data center, colocation refers to the ‘co-location’ of servers and other network equipment that belong to different companies under a single data-center. Usually, the hardware in these centers is owned by their respective companies and maintained by the in-house staff. The colocation facilities are generally opted for by companies that have a large geographical presence. These organizations, therefore, need to ensure that their computer systems are located near their physical locations. Datacenter colocation is a low-cost, exceptionally reliable, and easily scalable concept that requires fewer technical staff.

Growth Drivers:

A significant factor fuelling the data center colocation market growth of data center colocation is the organizations seeking to reduce operational costs of services required for hosting storage and servers. Also, these centers can provide an appropriate bandwidth for high-speed data for multiple clients at one time, which is contributing to their increasing demand. The market is further driven by the rising demand for data maintenance, integration, and portability. Other factors, such as enhanced focus on improving the existing aging infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D), are expected to create a positive outlook for the data center colocation market.

Data Center Colocation Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the data center colocation market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AT&T

CenturyLink Inc.

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Coresite Realty Corporation

Cyrusone Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Global Switch Limited

Internap Corporation

KDDI Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions Inc.

The report has segmented the data center colocation market on the basis of type, organization size, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Energy

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Education

Entertainment and Media

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

