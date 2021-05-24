Data Center Automation Software Market Is Anticipated To Generate Significant Revenues By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Data Center Automation Software Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Data Center Automation Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Data Center Automation Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global data center automation software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing cloud computing and rising demand of data center automation in various industries is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Data center automation is the process which is used to manage and track the different processes and work of data center facility. Linux, Unix, Window 32 and 64 are some of the common type of the data center automation software. This data center automation software can provide access to data center resources and also have the ability to manage and schedule tasks. They are widely used in industries such as banking, healthcare, retail and others. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in data centers is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing implementation of RPA in data centers is driving the market growth

Growing adoption of AI and IoT in data centers will also propel the market

Rising demand of data center automation from various end- user industries will also drive the growth

Rapid growth in online gaming industry and social media is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing security concern among population is factor restraining the market

Availability of substitute in the market will also hamper the market growth

Rising connectivity issues in data centers is also contributing as a factor restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Data Center Automation Software Market

By Application

Banking

Finance Services

Insurance

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End- User

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Other End-user Verticals

By Type

Windows 32 and 64

Linux

Unix

Other

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Carbon Relay announced the launch of their new AI technology for data center management so that they can help the data operators to reduce the cost, and limit the power consumption. This new software have the ability to monitor cooling systems and other data center equipment and also can look after temperature and other devices so that they enhance performance and can detect operational problems.

In April 2018, Nokia announced the launch of their first Edge Cloud data center solution so that they can meet the data processing demand for Cloud RAN. This launch will help them to expand their Nokia AirFrame portfolio so that they can provide a network architecture that can enhance performance and reduce operator cost.

Competitive Analysis

Global data center automation software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center automation software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center automation software market are Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, VMware, Inc., Siemens, BMC Software, Inc., e-Zest Solutions, ABB, FUJITSU, Riverturn, Inc., Schneider Electric, HashRoot Limited, SaltStack, Inc., Veristor Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Green House Data., Medialine AG, Microland Limited, Clarke Management Consulting Group and others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Data Center Automation Software market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Automation Software market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Automation Software market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Automation Software market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

