Data Center Accelerator Market will witness 46.6% of Massive CAGR during forecast 2027

The growth of data center accelerator market is attributed due to the rising focus towards parallel computing in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The high development in cloud-based services is also aiding the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for AI in HPC data centers, escalating number of companies offering machine learning across the world along with rising demand for enhancement of application performance and increase consumer-driven data demand are amongst major factors that are contributing towards the growth of the data center accelerator market.

Data center accelerator market is valued at USD 97.87 billion by 2027, and will witness its market growth at a rate of 46.6% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on data center accelerator market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Moreover, the mounting need for data centers and cloud resources from both the business viewpoint and consumer service has led to the development of large-scale public cloud data centers, thus propelling the growth of the target market. In addition, the incorporation of virtual reality and augmented reality for the digital customer engagement will further cater ample opportunities for the data center accelerator market to capture.

The premium pricing of accelerators and dearth of AI hardware specialists are acting as market restraint that will hinder the growth of the data center accelerator market in the above mentioned forecasted period. The unpredictability of AI algorithms along with the creating models and mechanisms of AI in cloud will pose as major challenges towards the growth of the data center accelerator market.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Data Center Accelerator market research report is a definitive solution.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the data center accelerator market report are NVIDIA Corporation, AVOXI, Alphabet Inc., Clarifai Inc., Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, MicroSemi, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Oracle, Xilinx, Algolux, IBM, SiliconBlue Technologies, Vantis PLC, Leap Motion, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mad Street Den Inc., Dell, Lenovo, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Ditto Labs, Fujitsu and Cisco Systems, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Data Center Accelerator Market

Data center accelerator market is segmented on the basis of processor type, type, organization size, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on processor type, the data center accelerator market has been segmented into CPU (central processing unit), GPU (graphics processing unit), FPGA (field-programmable gate array) and ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit).

On the basis of type, the data center accelerator market has been segmented intohigh-performance computing accelerator and cloud accelerator.

On the basis of organization size, the data center accelerator market has been segmented intomid-size data centers and large-size data centers.

Data center accelerator market has also been segmented on the basis of application into deep learning training, public cloud interface and enterprise interface.

On the basis of end user, the data center accelerator market has been segmented into telecommunication and IT, healthcare, BFSI, government, energy and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Data Center Accelerator market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Data Center Accelerator market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Data Center Accelerator Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Accelerator market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Data Center Accelerator market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Data Center Accelerator market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

