Data Catalog Market Expands Footprints in United States 2021-2027 || Alteryx, Collibra, Alation, Microsoft, TIBCO Software, Datawatch Corporation

Latest added Data Catalog Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are IBM, Informatica, Amazon Web Services, Alteryx, Collibra, Alation, Microsoft, TIBCO Software, Datawatch Corporation, Waterline Data, Zaloni and Tamr. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

The Data Catalog Market size is estimated to grow from USD 0.528 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.51 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 25.73% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) at (AVAIL UP-TO 30% OFF) @ https://marketdigits.com/data-catalog-market/sample/

The need to access large volumes of data stored at heterogeneous sources to gain a unified view of data for enhancing the decision-making process, generation of large volumes of data, and an increasing adoption of self-service analytics are major driving factors for the market.

The objective of the study is to define, describe, and forecast the global data catalog market on the basis of components (solution and service), solutions (standalone solution and integrated solution), services (professional and managed), deployment modes (cloud and on-premises), data consumers (Business Intelligence [BI] tools, enterprise applications, and mobile and web applications), enterprise size (large enterprises, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises [SMEs]), end users (manufacturing, healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI], research and academia, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, government and defense, and telecom and IT), and regions. The report also aims at providing detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market.

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here @ https://marketdigits.com/data-catalog-market/buy/

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the global data catalog market size began with the capturing of data on the key vendor revenues through secondary research, annual reports, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), Factiva, Bloomberg, and press releases. The vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentations. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size from the revenues of the key market players. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key individuals, such as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Vice Presidents (VPs), directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments. The breakdown of the profiles of the primary participants is depicted in the figure given below:

Major vendors in the global data catalog market are IBM (US), Informatica (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Alteryx (US), Collibra (Belgium), Alation (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Datawatch Corporation (US), Waterline Data (US), Zaloni (US), and Tamr (US).

Target Audience for Data Catalog Market

Data catalog software providers

Initial public offering/venture capitalists/angel investors

IT management directors/managers

BFSI; healthcare; retail; and manufacturing organizations

Government organizations

Training and education service providers

Consultants/advisory firms

Information Technology (IT) governance directors/managers

System integrators

Managed service providers

Value-added resellers

Scope of the Data Catalog Market Report

The research report segments the market into the following segments:

Data Catalog Market By Component:

Solution

Standalone Solution

Integrated Solution

Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

Data Catalog Market: By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

Data Catalog Market By Data Consumer:

BI Tools

Enterprise Applications

Mobile and Web Applications

Data Catalog Market: By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Data Catalog Market: By End User:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Research and academia

Media and entertainment

Retail and eCommerce

Government and defense

Telecom and IT

Others (transportation, and oil and gas)

Data Catalog Market: By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis

Further breakdown of the APAC data catalog market

Further breakdown of the North American market

Further breakdown of the MEA market

Further breakdown of the European market

Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5)

An increasing need for data catalog solutions, growing automation and the demand for business intelligence (BI) solutions and real-time availability of data, accessing large volumes of data stored across various systems to get a consolidated view, reducing infrastructure costs, and gaining business insights are the major factors driving the global market.

In the data catalog market by components, the solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. The integrated solution is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The integrated solution provides improved data quality, optimization of individual productivity, eradication of data duplication and silos, and simplified data discovery. Various industry verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, and retail and ecommerce, are deploying data catalog solutions to access and analyze large volumes of data, formulate various business strategies, and make business-critical decisions.

In the deployment mode segment, the cloud deployment mode is expected to hold a larger market size and to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions offer wide and agile solutions to end users in the data catalog market.

In the data consumer segment, the Business Intelligence (BI) tools subsegment is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The BI tools offer capabilities that help organizations in making real-time business decisions with maximum accuracy.

In the enterprise size segment of the market, large enterprises are expected to hold a larger market size and to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is adopting data catalog solutions, owing to the generation of large volumes of data.

In the end-user segment, the BFSI vertical is expected to be the highest contributor and the retail and ecommerce vertical is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Both verticals are deploying data catalog solutions to get access to large volumes of data stored at various data sources to get a unified 360-degree view of data, enhance customer experience, analyze trends from the data, and enhance the decision-making process. The other end users, such as manufacturing, healthcare, telecom and IT, government and defense, media and entertainment, are contributing significantly to the growth of data catalog market due to an increased need for appropriate data access residing at various data sources, reducing infrastructure costs, accelerating time to market, and improving business process time.

The global data catalog market has also been segmented on the basis of major geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region, as there is a high focus on innovations in the US and Canada. These countries have the most competitive and rapidly changing data catalog markets in the world. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market. Higher rate of infrastructure development and massive growth of data from all industry verticals are expected to make APAC a highly potential market for growth.

Lack of standardization in data management and data security and privacy concerns may affect the growth of the data catalog market. A predefined set of rules and regulations needs to be considered, while accessing the data. However, the lack of uniform rules and regulations at the global level may result in a slow growth rate of the market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Data Catalog market report. The market research and analysis performed in this business report assists clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players & brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Table of Contents: Data Catalog Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://marketdigits.com/data-catalog-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com