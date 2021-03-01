Data Back-up Software Market Top 10 Companies Analysis by Size, Industry Share, Statistics, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Data Back-up Software Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Data Back-up Software Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

Data Back-Up Software is an application used to create a duplicate copy of data to safeguard it and enable recovery in the event it is loss, corrupted or infected by malware. This software makes an administrator’s job easier and saves time and resources. The backup software protects file system and application data. Capabilities in enterprise backup software often include centralized management, scheduling, reporting and monitoring. Backup products generally use de-duplication and compression to reduce backup size. Many data backup software packages also use encryption to protect sensitive data. Backup software may work differently with physical and virtual servers. Some backup software works with hypervisor application programming interface (APIs) to initiate virtual machine (VM) snapshots and send the VM snapshots to the backup server.

The study provides a crucial view of data back-up software market, by segmenting the market based on type and application. On the basis of type, the market is classified into off-site data backup software and on-premises data backup software. On the basis of application, data back-up software market is segmented into personal and enterprise. On the basis of country level, Middle East & Africa data back-up software market is sub divided into Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, Qatar, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Data Back-Up Software market is expected to witness a significant growth within the forecast period owing to the need for companies to reduce their IT expenditure, increase in demand for cloud-based service across several industry verticals and surge in backup requirements of enterprises. Furthermore, emergence of IaaS and on-demand cloud providers, increased adoption of smart devices and tablets and high demand for big data and social networking present numerous opportunities for market progression.

Data Back-up Software Manufacturers

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

HPE

CA Technologies

Dell

Veritas Technologies

Commvault

Acronis

Netapp

Veeam

Unitrends

others

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

The type segment of data back-up software market is dominated by XXX with a largest market share of xx% in 2018. The application segment of data back-up software market is dominated by XX with a largest market share of xx% in 2018. Enterprise application is dominating by generating large market share. XXXXX country held the largest market share of xx% in 2018 of Middle East & Africa data back-up software market and will remain dominant during forecast period. XXXXX captured the second largest share of the Middle East & Africa data back-up software market in 2018 and expected to reach XXXX in 2025 with a CAGR of XX%.

Data Back-up Software Market Key Market Segments:

By Component: Software, Services

By Service: Professional Services, Managed Services

By Application: Email Backup, Application Backup, Media Storage Backup

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premises

By Vertical: BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Education, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

