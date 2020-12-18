Data Acquisition System Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2027 | COVID-19 Impact

The data acquisition system, often abbreviated as DAS or DAQ, consist of sensors, hardware and programmed software to measure physical quantities and convert the results into numerical values. The computer further manipulates these digital numeric values. The most commonly measured physical phenomena include current, temperature, voltage, pressure and sound. Unlike traditional measurement systems, DAQ systems utilize processing power, display and connectivity of standardized software for measurement.

The data acquisition system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of technological advances and automation trend in industries. Besides, advantages such as resource optimization, low production costs and energy efficiency are expected to augment market growth positively. However, concerns related to data security may hamper market growth. Nonetheless, the growth of wireless DAQ is likely to provide significant growth opportunities for the key players involved in the data acquisition system market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1.ABB Group

2.AMETEK Inc.

3.Bruel and Kjaer

4.HBM (Spectris)

5.Honeywell International

6.Keysight Technologies

7.National Instruments

8.Rockwell Automation, Inc.

9.Siemens AG

10.Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The reports cover key market developments in the Data Acquisition System as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Data Acquisition System are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Data Acquisition System in the world market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more.

Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Data Acquisition System market globally. This report on ‘Data Acquisition System Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global data acquisition system market is segmented on the basis of components, application and industry vertical. Based on components, the market is segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as research & development, field and manufacturing. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, energy & power, environmental monitoring, food & beverages, healthcare and others.

