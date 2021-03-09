Dashboard Camera Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2025

The Dashboard Camera Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The dashboard camera market was valued at USD 1910.17 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 5117 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.90%, during the forecast period of (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Dashboard Camera Market are Garmin Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Aiptek Inc., ABEO Company Co. Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.), DOD Tech, Papago Inc., Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd, HP Development Company LP, LG Electronics Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

Dual-channel Cameras to Witness Major Growth

– Multi-lens dashboard cameras represent a lucrative segment to invest in for dashboard camera manufacturers. There has been an increasing preference for dual-channel dashboard cameras over single-channel dashboard cameras.

– These cameras are gaining popularity among private and commercial vehicle owners. Dual-channel dashcam systems comprise of two cameras with high-resolution feed, for front and rear video recording.

– Further, the introduction of innovative technology applications by the companies is driving the growth of the market. For instance, Thinkware launched its dual-channel Dash Cam F800 Pro, which has improved features over the F800 model. The new dashcam offers enhancements, such as better power management for hard -wired installations and a different color scheme, while retaining the best -in -the – business night capture

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

– Global Dashboard Camera Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Dashboard Camera Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Dashboard Camera Market Share, By Brand

– Global Dashboard Camera Market Share, By Company

– Global Dashboard Camera Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Dashboard Camera Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Dashboard Camera Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Dashboard Camera Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Dashboard Camera Market

– Major Companies Analysis

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Dashboard Camera Market:

– What is the size of the global Dashboard Camera market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Dashboard Camera during the forecast period?

– Which Dashboard Camera provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Dashboard Camera market? What is the share of these companies in the global Dashboard Camera market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

