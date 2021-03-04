Darth Vader travels to Exegol and rides the galaxy’s deadliest predator

The Star Wars saga sticks to our skin, and maybe a little more than usual these days, given the amount of information about the franchise that is reaching us. In fact, we only recently learned that an icon from the trilogy is going to be back on the Andor franchise and the news doesn’t end there. We just learned that Darth Vader recently used a completely unique mode of transport.

Warning: this article contains loot for the comic book Darth Vader # 10.

Darth Vader Comics # 10

Darth Vader # 10 or Darth Vader # 10 is an on-going comic series written by Greg Pak and drawn by Raffaele Ienco. The series follows Darth Vader as he chases anyone who hides Luke Skywalker from him. The comics take place between Episode V (The Empire Strikes Back) and Episode VI (Return of the Jedi).

At the end of the Darth Vader comic book # 10, Vader rides a giant beast ready to travel to Exegol (which, according to legend, is the hidden world of the Sith) to uncover the secrets of Palpatine. The journey is not easy for the Sith Lord as he begins with a personal vengeance against those who hid his son and his initial battle has now reached a whole new level after Darth Sidious challenged Vader. This comic series is definitely meant to undermine Darth Vader, but how did he get there?

Darth Vader drives at high speed

Let’s go back to the beginning of the series. Darth Vader has to face his past and know that his son was born somewhere. He meets Sabe, one of Padme’s former maids, who teaches him the truth about Padme’s death. When Darth Vader shows up to his former master, Darth Sidious senses the grief of his apprentice and finds it completely unacceptable. So he decides that punishing his apprentice and instilling fear will help him get back on track (relentless logic, you will say). Darth Vader is then forced by Darth Sidious to rebuild without using the Force. He must therefore eliminate the bounty hunter Ochi from Bestoon and face a multitude of monstrous challenges brought to life by Darth Sidious.

At some point, Darth Vader receives the wayfinder (the “Locator”) that leads him to Exegol, but then he has to face a terrible creature: Summa vermin. The latter comes to mind and gives him visions concerning his death. To win, Darth Vader uses his power, betraying the will of Darth Sidious. Then he mounts Summa vermin and rides it towards Exegol, determined to find out what the emperor is hiding from him.

This comic series is very interesting because it pushes Darth Vader to his limits again and again. The Sith Lord is constantly forced to face himself and all facets of his life: past, present and future. By defying his Master’s wishes, he emancipated himself and showed that from now on he was ready to be independent.