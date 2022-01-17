Darth Maul’s shadow hangs over Boba Fett’s book

The Mandalorian spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, will bring us its conclusion in four episodes. So she should be able to surprise us by then and has all the cards in her hand. In fact, we may still not know the identity of the bounty hunter’s true enemy. An enemy directly related to Darth Maul.

Darth Maul back in Star Wars, through his legacy

The Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett, launched at the end of 2021, allows us to follow the bounty hunter accompanied by Fennec Shand and try to impose his authority on Tatooine after settling in the former palace of Jabba the Hutt. But if the Hutt twins were introduced to us as logical antagonists first, it really wouldn’t be that easy.

Therefore, according to a theory shared by some Star Wars fans and relayed by ScreenRant, the Syndicate’s pike would only turn out to be a pawn, an illusion that hides the identity of the true antagonist of The Book of Boba Fett series. What if that antagonist was actually Scarlet Dawn, the criminal organization once led by Darth Maul? In any case, multiple clues and interpretations suggest that this is the case, while Scarlet Dawn is now led by the character Qi’ra since the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and while Darth Maul is dead (finally this time) alongside Obi- Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars Rebels series.

What are the arguments for this theory?

After three episodes, The Book of Boba Fett seems to take a backseat to the two Hutt twins to highlight a new threat that would prove much more dangerous in the near future: the Pyke Syndicate. This group of illegal spice sellers decided to join the Collectif de l’Ombres (or “Shadows”), which brought together several criminal movements and was led in particular by Darth Maul, just before the end of the Clone Wars.

However, the former dual-lightsaber-wielding Sith Lord also spearheaded Scarlet Dawn’s criminal organization. Particularly active during the Galactic Empire era, it faced many competitors and formed an alliance with the Pyke Syndicate. Well, since it is the character of Qi’ra who is the head of Scarlet Dawn, the organization that managed to steal Han Solo’s frozen body from Boba Fett and who may be the true antagonist of the series.

In fact, we know that when the two organizations officially end their alliance, they continue to work and maintain relationships in the same environment. Therefore, teasing the Syndicate as the show’s true antagonists could actually serve to (re)introduce the Scarlet Dawn into the Star Wars TV/Movie saga, an organization that appears far larger and more dangerous, prompting the Hutt twins’ fear could explain, while her clan has repeatedly opposed it. Obviously, the latter were no high-altitude enemies for the famous bounty hunter, and the Scarlet Dawn could therefore finally present a real challenge for him.

