Darkseid and Steppenwolf are really scary in this new Snyder Cut footage

While they wait for HBO Max to be released next March, the Justice League Snyder Cut will be revealed a little more on social networks. New pics of Darkseid and Steppenwolf have just been released and today it’s safe to say that they are going to be really scary.

Darkseid and Steppenwolf, scary looking villains

If you’ve lived in a cave for the past few months and you didn’t know it, the Justice League heroes will soon be back on our screens. After the failure of the Justice League version of Joss Whedon, Warner Bros. Zack Snyder eventually gave permission to develop his own version of the film. The director, who had to leave the production of the film on the way, can finally show the viewers his vision of the film, which was originally planned. Many changes are planned for the story, but also for the characters. Some will be added like Jared Leto’s Joker while others will see their design completely redesigned. We had already had a first look at Zack Snyder’s Steppenwolf compared to the one in Joss Whedon’s film, the difference was obvious. Today we can discover the impressive villain in a little more detail with a new picture.

In Joss Whedon’s Justice League, Steppenwolf is the main antagonist, but it was originally Darkseid who was supposed to give our heroes a hard time. Steppenwolf only found his right hand. The first idea is finally shown to us, Darkseid will be the big villain of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A new image of the Snyder Cut allows us today to discover the creepy looks of the villain in more detail.

It doesn’t take long to wait for the Justice League Snyder Cut to be discovered. This new version of the film is slated for next March on the HBO Max platform. This platform doesn’t exist in France, at the moment we don’t know where or when the film will be released, but rumor has it that he could take over the direction of the cinema. Note that this new Justice League gathering is going to be a very big movie, broken down into 4 episodes. We can’t wait to discover it all.

Do you like the look of Steppenwolf and Darkseid? Take the survey and give your opinion in the comments.