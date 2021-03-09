Dark Souls 3 becomes a real sports game thanks to this completely crazy mod

Dark Souls 3 was released in Japan in March 2016 and remains one of the great titles in video game history. A must from FromSoftware, which will soon see a new successor: Elden Ring. Despite the years, Dark Souls 3 benefits from a community of enthusiasts who continue to bring fresh content to the title. Lately it has been a surprising mod that made headlines and turned A-RPG into a sports game.

when dark souls 3 turn into a sports game

This mod, called Lothrics Olympics, adds Dark Souls 3 sports. Instead of seeing his character strutting around with a giant sword in hand, he is supposed to confront other players with a mod that will completely transform Dark Souls 3. PvP is transformed there enough to highlight the competition that is within you. Various events such as a football game and an obstacle course are on the menu. What makes it so difficult for the hero of this game to relax a little between two bosses.

The soccer game is preferably played with 5 players. A referee summoning the stone lizard that serves as the ball and two teams of two players. It is best to use the light attack to send the ball into the opponent’s goal. And in order to prevent this exercise from becoming utter chaos, the friendly fire is activated. So if too many players get stuck on the ball, in-the-heap attacks ensure that the area is cleaned up. But if things get out of hand, the referee can step in and summon the lizard again.

In relation to the obstacle course, obstacles have been added even though participants are heading in the direction of an existing play area. Metal balls, turnstiles or even a narrow platform, obstacles that sometimes force you to face the other participants. A totally free mod that is easy to install thanks to the Nexus Mod Manager platform and can be found here. If you want to renew Dark Souls 3 PvP, now you know where to go.