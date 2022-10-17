Dark Souls 2 fans are petitioning for return of the unobtainable weapon reskins

Earlier than the launch of Darkish Souls 2’s implausible The Misplaced Crowns DLC trilogy, FromSoftware launched a set of promotional weapon reskins, meant for the title’s advertising functions. Nonetheless, these weapons have been by no means made accessible for the “remastered” model of the sport.

Apparently, followers of the second mainline entry within the collection at the moment are signing a petition on-line to induce FromSoftware to deliver these promotional weapon reskins again to the sport, greater than a decade after the sport and its DLC enlargement’s launch.

The petition is courtesy of Darkish Souls content material creator Illusory Wall, who made a video detailing the weapon reskins that have been made obtainable for a restricted time in vanilla Darkish Souls 2 earlier than the launch of their three expansions, nevertheless, have been shockingly lacking from the Students of the First Sin model of the sport.

The promo weapon reskins have been added to the sport for a restricted time to hype gamers up for Darkish Souls 2’s The Misplaced Crowns DLCs

Within the lead-up to the discharge of every of the three DLCs of Darkish Souls 2, a chest within the hub space of the sport known as the Majula would get up to date to incorporate a novel reskin of one of many sport’s base weapons. These weapons are normally among the iconic ones of the Souls collection.

With the Crown of the Sunken King enlargement, gamers received a darkish blue metal Murakumo Curved Greatsword, and with the later additions to the sport, FromSoftware added a snow-white Katana and even a one-handed blade replicating the long-lasting Moonlight Greatsword.

After every weapon cycled out, which was roughly proper round DLC’s launch, the reskinned promo weapons have been made unobtainable by regular means. Gamers assumed FromSoftware would ultimately add the sport to the “Students of the First Sin” re-release of the sport, however that didn’t occur, making the reskins a relic of the previous, one thing solely choose gamers have entry to within the vanilla Darkish Souls 2.

Whereas most followers of the Souls collection would possibly’ve already forgotten in regards to the promo weapons in Darkish Souls 2, content material creator Illusory Wall’s video and subsequent petition to deliver the reskinned weapons again into the sport, woke up a renewed curiosity in followers to see the weapons return.

Again when the DLCs to the second Darkish Souls title have been first introduced, followers have been excited to see what FromSoftware had in retailer for them. Darkish Souls 2 is taken into account the black sheep of the Souls franchise, one thing that significantly suffered as a result of overambitious nature of the sequel and a scarcity of direct involvement of collection creator Hidetaka Miyazaki.

Nonetheless, the sport nonetheless amassed an amazing following, consisting of gamers, each new and coming back from FromSoftware’s earlier Demon’s Souls and the unique Darkish Souls. Whereas the bottom sport won’t have had memorable bosses as in comparison with the unique title and even the third and last mainline entry within the collection, the DLCs launched some actually nice bosses like Smelter Demon, Fume Knight, and Synh.

Whereas it’s extremely unlikely that FromSoftware will embrace the promo weapons in a sport as previous as Darkish Souls 2, they will actually add these weapons to their most up-to-date title Elden Ring, maybe with the sport’s rumored DLC.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes



