Dark Gathering anime release date in Summer 2023 revealed by trailer PV

The Darkish Gathering anime launch date is within the Summer time 2023 anime season. The precise launch date is but to be introduced.

The anime was first introduced again in July 2023, and a teaser trailer was launched revealing its important workers and a 2023 premiere.

To corroborate the Summer time 2023 premiere announcement, a trailer PV and a key visible (see beneath) have been additionally launched.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the premise of the present and divulges the principle forged and extra workers members.

Right here is the trailer PV launched by the manufacturing group on the Anime Pony Canyon Youtube channel:

Forged and workers

The principle forged of Darkish Gathering anime contains:

Yu Sasahara (Emilico in Shadows Home) as Yayoi Hozuki

Nobunaga Shimazaki (Shinichi Izumi in Parasyte: The Maxim) as Keitaro Gentoga

Kana Hanazawa (Kanade Tachibana in Angel Beats!) as Eiko Hozuki

Hiroshi Ikehata (finest identified for guiding TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You) is directing the Darkish Gathering anime at studio OLM. Shigeru Murakoshi (Zombieland Saga) is answerable for the sequence composition. Shinya Segawa is designing the characters. Kohta Yamamoto, Shun Narita, and Yusuke Ceo are composing the music.

Right here is the important thing visible that includes the three important characters launched by the manufacturing group:

Extra about Darkish Gathering

Darkish Gathering is an upcoming anime primarily based on the manga sequence of the identical identify written and illustrated by Kenichi Kondo.

The manga has been serialized in Shueisha’s Leap Sq. journal since March 2019. Shueisha has compiled its chapters into ten tankobon volumes so far. Quantity 11 of Darkish Gathering manga is about to launch on December 2, 2022.

Viz has licensed the sequence for English publication.

Darkish Gathering follows Keitaro Gentoga, a first-year college pupil who, sadly, has a knack for attracting spirits. Resulting from this, one thing occurred two years in the past which made him a shut-in.

Keitaro needs to enhance his poor social abilities, so he turns into a tutor for his good friend Eiko Hozuki’s cousin — Yayoi Hozuki. Now Keitaro has to face spirits as soon as once more as a result of his pupil is searching down spirits to seek out the one which took her mother away.

Look ahead to Keitaro and Yayoi’s journey of capturing spirits in the summertime of 2023.

For extra info on the sequence, you may try the official Darkish Gathering anime web site.