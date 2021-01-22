Dark Fiber Market Size, Industry Share, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2027

The Dark Fiber Market sample report includes an exclusive analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the market space under scrutiny. The sample represents the format of the overall study which is designed to provide clarity on the structure of the report and some data points demonstrated in an attempt to provide insights into the study quality.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Dark fiber is an unused optical fiber; it’s called as dark as no light pulses are being transmitted through it. The dark fiber is generally used in telecom and network communications. Point-to-point or point-to-multipoint configurations are considered as common ways to deploy and set up dark fiber networks. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) has been an enormous factor in the growth and enhancement of dark fiber networks. Significant factors that are driving the market are an increase in the adoption of IoT, rising investments in smart city initiatives, and implementation of automation across several industries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase in internet traffic worldwide is driving the growth of the dark fiber market. However, the integration cost is the major factor that may restrain the growth of the dark fiber market. Furthermore, owing to continuously growing volumes of data globally, dark fiber networks are anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. CenturyLink

2. Cologix

3. Colt Technology Services Group Limited

4. Crown Castle

5 .DEPL

6. FirstLight

7. GTT Communications, Inc.

8. Verizon Communications, Inc.

9. Windstream Services, LLC

10. Zayo Group, LLC.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global dark fiber market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, network type and application. On the basis of fiber type, the market is segmented as single-mode and multi-mode. On the basis of network type, the market is segmented as metro dark and long-haul. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as BFSI, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global dark fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The dark fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

