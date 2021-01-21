Dark Beer Market is set for Rapid Growth and Demand by 2025: Exclusive Report by TIP, Focusing on top key players like Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Beavertown Brewery, Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS and others

The Dark Beer Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Dark Beer Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Most of the beers are made with oats, wheat, or barley. These grains are roasted to different degrees. Dark beer is made by roasting these grains to higher degrees. This roasting has a significant effect on the beer flavor, and it results in a complex and rich brew. Dark beers are considered to have higher alcohol content when compared to light beer. The intense flavor of dark beer can overpower light foods and thereby making it suitable for foods, including grilled or smoked meat..

Key Players:

1. Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV

2. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

3. Beavertown Brewery

4. Buxton Brewery Co. Ltd.

5. Carlsberg Breweries AS

6. Diageo PLC

7. Heineken NV

8. Mikkeller APS

9. Stone Brewing Co.

10. The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Market Segmentaiton:

The global Dark Beer market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type the global Dark Beer market is segmented into lager, ale, and others. By distribution channel the Dark Beer market is classified into on-trade and off-trade.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Dark Beer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Dark Beer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

